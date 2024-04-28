Cal LB Jackson Sirmon Will Sign With Jets as Undrafted Free Agent
Former Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon was not taken in the NFL Draft, which ended Saturday, and he plans to sign a free-agent contract with the New York Jets.
He said he never knew whether he would get drafted.
“I did not really have an idea the entire time," Sirmon said. "After the draft was over, the whole free-agency thing starts. My agent had talked with the Jets and I got a phone call from them and they basically said they’re excited to have me on board and I said I was excited to be coming out there.”
Also former Cal center Matthew Cindric signed a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Safety Patrick McMorris was the only former Cal player taken in the NFL draft. He was chosen in the sixth round by the Dolphins.
Sirmon is considered one the top undrafted players. If he manages to make the Jets' regular-season roster he will be a teammate of former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis.
“I’ve never met Mr. Rodgers. I’ve met Ashtyn." Sirmon said.
Sirmon played two seasons for the Golden Bears after four years at Washington.
A 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, Sirmon had 104 tackles for the Bears in 2022 when he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He tore a biceps muscle at midseason last fall and was limited to just six games. Despite his limited playing time this past season, he still recorded 50 tackles, including three tckles for loss and one sack. He also broke up two passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Sirmon did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine but performed well at Cal’s pro day and also participated at the Senior Bowl, in front of scouts during the week of practice and in the game.
He finished his college career, including both Cal and Washington, with 301 tackles,16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble returns. Sirmon took one of those returns back 37 yards for a touchdown in the 2022 Big Game against Stanford.
During Cal's Pro Day, Sirmon demonstrated his long-snapping skills to NFL scouts. Sirmon figured the more skills he could offer to an NFL team the more likely he is to make an NFL roster.
Sirmon is the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft and played six NFL seasons with Tennessee and made 54 starts.
Several former Cal players have made NFL rosters despite not being drafted. Running back Patrick Laird made the Miami Dolphins' regular-season roster as an undrafted free agent and offensive lineman Jake Curhan was on the Seattle Seahawks active roster after not being drafted. Curhan was recently traded to the Chicago Bears.
Now Sirmon will get his shot with the Jets.
“I’m very excited. Last year they were a really good defense and they have some talented linebackers that I’d love to learn from," he said. "Obviously, there’s a little disappointment with not getting drafted — everybody wants to get drafted. But the important thing is getting an opportunity and I’m excited for that.
“My two years at Cal really prepared me well for what’s coming up next. I think I really improved as a linebacker, as kind of a leader. I got a ton of playing experience in an NFL-style defense and I think that’ll mean a lot moving forward with this opportunity with the Jets. Really thankful for the last two years at Cal.”
