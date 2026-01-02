Josh Allen ‘Good to Go’ for Bills Sunday After Foot Injury Scare
Josh Allen has had a light week of practice due to the lingering foot injury that has hampered him in recent weeks, but Friday brought good news for the Bills ahead of their regular season finale against the Jets.
After two days away from practice, which seemed to indicate that he would rest on Sunday against New York, Allen was back at practice Friday and coach Sean McDermott told WGR 550 Sports Radio the QB is “good to go,” per ProFootballTalk.
Whatever happens against the Jets, Buffalo will be hitting the road to begin its playoff run. A win paired with Texans and Chargers losses would give the Bills the No. 5 seed; a Buffalo win with one of those two teams losing or both of those teams winning but the Jaguars losing would earn the Bills the No. 6 seed. A loss locks Buffalo into the No. 7 seed.
The Broncos and Patriots are locked into the top two seeds, while the AFC South winner between Houston and Jacksonville will be the No. 3 and the AFC North winner between the Steelers and Ravens will be No. 4.
While the game may not have the most significant on-field ramifications (though the Bills would likely not mind facing the up-and-down Pittsburgh as the No. 5 seed in round one), the game does have significant added meaning for Buffalo, as it will be the last regular season home game—and very possibly the final Bills game—at Highmark Stadium before the franchise’s new stadium opens next season.
Allen suffered the foot injury in Week 16 against the Browns, and re-aggravated it against the Eagles last week. X-rays on the foot were negative, and he downplayed the impact of the injury in the loss to Philadelphia after the game.