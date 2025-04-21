Cal Adds Isaiah Wilkins to Its Basketball Coaching Staff
Isaiah Wilkins, who has been an assistant coach at Virginia the past two seasons, has been named an assistant coach for the Cal men’s basketball program.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Isaiah and his wife, Catalina, to our Cal Family,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement provided by Cal on Monday. “Isaiah brings a championship mentality from his playing days at Virginia, where he was known for his relentless defense, leadership, and high basketball IQ. He’s quickly established himself as a rising star in the coaching world, and his ability to connect with players, combined with his deep understanding of the game, will make an immediate impact on our program.”
Wilkins replaces Amorrow Morgan, who left the Cal staff to join the Florida State coaching staff in early April.
Wilkins played his college ball at Virginia under head coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers two ACC regular-season titles and played in four NCAA tournament during his time as a player. He was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2018.
He joined the Virginia program as a graduate assistant in 2021 and was promoted to an assistant coaching position under Bennett prior to the 2023-24 season.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join Coach Madsen and his staff as we elevate this program to new heights,” Wilkins said in a statement. “Cal is truly a special place, rich in both tradition and excellence, and I’m ready to serve our student-athletes, the program and the university.”
