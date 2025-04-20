South Dakota WR Quaron Adams Commits to Cal
South Dakoa transfer wide receiver Quaron Adams, who began his college career at Iowa State, has committed to Cal, according to A&P Sports Agency, which represents Adams.
Adams is coming from an FCS program, but his speed makes him an attractive commodity. He caught just 18 passes for South Dakota in 2024, but he averaged an amazing 30.2 yards per reception and scored a team-high five receiving touchdowns.
He had a season-high three receptions on two occasions, and he had two catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana State. In South Dakota's only game against an FBS opponent, Adams had one reception for 4 yards against Wisconsin.
Adams was timed in 10.49 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman, and according to The Portal Report he has been timed in 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Here is a look at Adams' speed:
South Dakota finished with an 11-3 record and reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs before losing to Montana State.
Adams spent his first two college seasons at Iowa State. He redshirt his first season in 2022 and did not record any statistics in 2023 before transferring.
Adams was rated a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Chandler, Arizona. He had offers from Cal, Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico before signing with Iowa State.
Cal is pretty well stocked with wide receivers, including Tobias Merriweather, Kyion Grayes, Jacob De Jasus, Trond Grizzell and Daxmin James. But your can never have too many wide receivers, plus it's unclear whether any current Cal wide receivers will enter the transfer portal.
