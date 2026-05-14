Cal Signs Wing Amier Ali, Giving the Bears Five Transfer Newcomers

Cal announced the official signing of wing Amier Ali, formerly of Arizona State and Mississippi State, the Bears’ fifth transfer addition to their 2026-27 roster.

A four-star high school prospect who grew up in Dallas, Ali is a 6-foot-8, 185-pound guard/forward who gives the Bears eight newcomers on next season’s roster, including three incoming freshmen.

"Amier is one of the most exciting wings to enter the transfer portal," Cal coach Mark Madsen said. "His size and shooting ability give him a pro-style offensive game. On the defensive end he uses his versatility to make an impact at every position. We cannot wait to add Amier to the program!”

Ali had previously committed to Cal in late April, but the school did not announce the signing until Wednesday.

Amier Ali | Twitter

Ali began his college career at ASU, where he averaged 5.5 points and 31 rebounds over 32 games in 2024-25.

At ASU, he scored 10 points or more seven times, with a career-high 18 points in a double-overtime loss to Texas Tech. He also had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against Oklahoma State.

He transferred to Mississippi State before last season and saw his playing time diminish. Ali played in just 12 games, averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in barely 7 minutes per outing.

Ali had a big moment last season in the Bulldogs’ 81-78 victory over New Orleans on Nov. 24, when he scored 16 points and made a game-winning 3-point basket with 1.9 seconds to play in overtime.

“It felt like when you are a kid and thinking in your brain, it’s like 3, 2, 1 on the playground,” Ali told the Clarion-Ledger after the victory. “I was just in an empty gym, and I shot it and I made it.”

That was Ali’s only double-digit scoring performance last season.

Ali joins a Cal team that made a leap to 22 victories last season, but lost four starters — two of them to graduation, two others to the transfer portal. The Bears' only returning starter is center Lee Dort.

Here are Madsen's comments on Cal’s four previously signed transfer players:

On guard Jordan Ross from Georgia:

“Jordan has one of the most impressive resumes of any point guard in the portal. “He boasts a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and has helped his team to the NCAA tournament in each year of his college basketball career.”

On guard Michael Cooper from Wright State:

“Michael was one of the most sought-after combo guards in the portal. “His dynamic ball skills make him a threat to score or distribute at any time. His winning pedigree goes back to high school where he won a state championship and continued his success with an NCAA tournament appearance last season.”

On forward Jake Wilkins from Georgia:

“Jake is one of the most exciting players in the portal. His combination of length, athleticism and skill make him a force on both ends of the floor. He has one of the highest ceilings of any player in college basketball.”

On guard Nojus Indrusaitis from Pitt:

“Nojus proved himself as one of the most lethal shooters in ACC play last season. “With his ability to come off of ball screens and complete on defense, his game goes well beyond shooting. He is an absolute competitor.”

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