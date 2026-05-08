Cal Basketball's Fathers and Sons: The Latest Chapter

With the arrival on campus this summer of 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Jake Wilkins, Cal will welcome the son of a basketball Hall of Famer for the third straight year.

Wilkins played his freshman season at Georgia, where his father, Dominique, became the school’s greatest player.

“Jake is one of the most exciting players in the portal,” Cal coach Mark Madsen said. “His combination of length, athleticism and skill make him a force on both ends of the floor. He has one of the highest ceilings of any player in college basketball.”

The famous offspring of Wilkins’ predecessors with the Bears are Andrej Stojakovic and Justin Pippen, both of whom exceled at Cal . . . but only for a single season before moving on.

The sons of Jamaal Wilkes, Julius Erving, Steve Kerr and Stephon Marbury also have suited up for the Bears.

Imagine the lineup that a coach could extract from those seven dads.

Here’s a look at Cal basketball’s most acclaimed fathers and sons:

Omar and Jordan Wilkes

Omar Wilkes, a 6-foot-4 guard, transferred to Cal from Kansas in 2005-06 and played two seasons, starting 58 of 63 games. He averaged 8.8 points and shot 40 percent from the 3-point arc.

Younger brother Jordan, a 7-foot center, arrived the same season, and averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds as a starter in his final year after two seasons coming off the bench.

Father Jamaal Wilkes: Born Keith Wilkes in Berkeley, Jamaal starred alongside Bill Walton on two NCAA championship teams at UCLA. He averaged 14.2 points and was Rookie of the Year with the Warriors on their 1975 NBA championship team. Over 12 NBA seasons, nine of them with the Los Angeles Lakers, the graceful 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 17.7 points and won two more titles.

Former Cal coach Cuonzo Martin, left, helps celebrate Senior Day with Nick Kerr and his family. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Nick Kerr

After three seasons at the University of San Diego, Kerr transferred to Cal for his senior season of 2015-16. While freshman Jaylen Brown helped the Bears to their most recent NCAA tournament bid, the walk-on Kerr stayed true to family tradition by making half (3 for 6) of his 3-point shots.

Father Steve Kerr: Before winning his first NBA title as a rookie coach with the Warriors in 2015, Kerr won three championships as a shooter off the bench on Michael Jordan’s Bulls. He remains the NBA most accurate career 3-point marksman.

Jules Erving

Walk-on small forward came to Cal in the fall of 2017 and spent three seasons at Berkeley. He played just eight minutes over six games.

Father Julius Erving: Dr. J was a revolutionary player, a peerless dunker and a Hall of Famer. He won three MVPs in the ABA and another in the NBA, where he was an 11-time All-Star on his way to scoring 30,000 career points.

Stephon Marbury II

Walked on to the program in 2024-25 and played five minutes in four games over two seasons.

Father Stephon Marbury: The one-time Georgia Tech star was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA third team selection. A 6-2 point guard, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists over 13 NBA seasons and had career highs of 50 points and 20 assists.

Peja Stojakovic celebrates with Dallas Mavericks teammate Jason Kidd. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Andrej Stojakovic

A 6-foot-7 guard, Stojakovic came to Cal after one season at Stanford and averaged 17.9 points as a sophomore in 2024-25. He scored 66 points in two ACC tournament games to end the season then transferred to Illinois, where he wound up playing in the Final Four this year.

Father Peja Stojakovic: A 6-foot-10 small forward, Stojakovic is regarded as one of basketball great shooters. He made 1,760 career 3-pointers and averaged 17.0 points over 13 seasons before being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Justin Pippen

Justin came to Cal after one season at Michigan and averaged 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists as point guard for a team that won 22 games — the program’s most in 10 years. Pippen will play next season at Ohio State.

Father Scottie Pippen: A six-time NBA champion as sidekick to Michael Jordan, Pippen sculpted a Hall of Fame career by averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. A 6-8 small forward, he was a seven-time All-Star and was named first- or second-team All-Defense 10 times.

Former Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jake Wilkins

A top-100 prospect out of high school, Wilkins averaged 4.9 points in just 10 minutes off the bench as a freshman at Georgia, his dad’s alma mater. He showed flashes of his father’s flair, which fans at Haas Pavilion hope to see more often next season.

Father Dominique Wilkins: Known as the “Human Highlight Film,” ‘Nique averaged nearly 25 points over his 15-year Hall of Fame career. He twice scored more than 30 points per game.

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