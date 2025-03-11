Cal Beats Virginia Tech in 2 OTs in ACC Tournament
After Cal went four overtimes in a loss to Notre Dame in its final regular-season game on Saturday, the Golden Bears went two overtimes to advance in its opening ACC tournament game on Tuesday.
Andrej Stojakovic scored 29 points, including four in the second overtime period, to help Cal beat Virginia Tech 82-73 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mady Sissoko, who had not had any water since before sunrise in observance of Ramadan, scored the first four Cal points in the second overtime as Cal scored the first eight points in that second extra period to take control.
Cal (14-18, 6-14 ACC) will face Stanford (19-12, 11-9 ACC) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2. The Cardinal won both regular-season game against Cal.
Stojakovic had pushed the game into a second overtime against No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (13-19, 8-12 ACC) by hitting two free throws with 27.1 second remaining in overtime No. 1.
Cal had forced the overtime when DJ Campbell made the second of two free throws with 5.3 seconds left to tie the game at 60-60.
Virginia Tech was inbounding the ball with 8.8 seconds left while holding a one-point lead. But Campbell intercepted the inbounds ball and drove to the basket to draw the foul that led to his free throws.
The Hokies had taken a 60-59 lead when Brandon Rechsteiner hit a three-pointer with 26.7 seconds remaining. To that point Virginia Tech had been 1-for-16 on three-point shots and Rechsteiner was 0-for-4.
Stojakovic has not been shooting well from three-point range recently, but he went 3-for-3 from distance in the first half, which ended with Virginia Tech owning a 34-31 lead.
Stojakovic had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first half, but rest of the Cal team was just 5-for-22.
The Hokies shot 54.2% from the field over the first 20 minutes, so the Bears were lucky to be behind by just three points at intermission. Cal stayed close by collecting seven offensive rebounds to just one for Virginia Tech.