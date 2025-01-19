Cal Gets First ACC Road Win by Beating NC State
Cal picked up its first ACC road win but it wasn't easy, as the Golden Bears eked out a 65-62 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
It marked an impressive bounce back after the Bears' disappointing showing in the 26-point loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. It stopped a two-game losing streak for the Bears, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games.
Cal improved its record to 9-9. 2-5 ACC, while North Carolina State slipped to the same mark 9-9, 2-5 in the conference. It was the fourth straight North Carolina State game decided by no more than three points, and the Wolfpack lost three of them.
The win was not assured until North Carolina State's Breon Pass miss a contested three-point shot with two seconds left.
Cal led by six points with seven minutes left, but the Wolfpack surged to a 62-61 lead with 1:20 left when Jayden Taylor made a steal and converted it into a three-point play.
Javon Blacksher Jr. put Cal back ahead by a point with a driving layup with 1:01 remaining, and miss by the Wolfpack's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield gave Cal the ball and the lead. DJ Campbell sank two free throws with 12.8 seconds left.
Cal opted not to foul, allowing Passto take a three-point shot under considerable defensive pressure. It missed, leaving the Wolfpack 1-for-10 on three-point shots for the game. Cal was 6-for-16 from long rane after going 3-for-25 from distance against North Carolina.
Five players scored in double figures for Cal led by Blacksher's 14 points, followed by 13 by Campbell, 11 for Jeremiah Wilkinson, and 10 each for Andrej Stojakociv and Mady Sissoko.
Wilkinson went scoreless in Wednesday’s loss to North Carolina. But on Saturday he led Cal in scoring in the first half, which ended with Cal holding a 31-29 lead. Wilkinson was 3-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-3 on three-pointers, while scoring eight points before halftime.
Ben Middlebrooks scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first half for North Carolina State.
Stojakovic had a season-low six points on 3-for-13 shooting on Wednesday, and he went 2-for-9 for four points in the first half against the Wolfpack.
North Carolina State shot only 37.5% from the field in the first half, but the Wolfpack forced Cal into eight first-half turnovers, allowing N.C. State to stay in the game.
Neither team led by more than four points in the closely contested first half. Cal took the two-point lead into intermission thanks to Wilkinson’s contested layup with 50 seconds left to break a 29-29 tie.
NOTES: Cal’s record dropped below .500 for the first time this season when it lost to North Carolina 79-53 on Wednesday. That was the Bears’ largest margin of defeat this season. Cal came into Saturday’s game looking for its first ACC road win.
In that Wednesday loss to the Tar Heels, Cal’s top three scorers for the season – Andrej Stojakovic, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jovan Blacksher Jr. – combined for just 11 points on 5-for-33 shooting, including 1-for-16 on three-pointers. Stojakovic had a season-low six points (the first time he’s been held under 10 points), and Wilkinson went scoreless for the first time since the third game of the season.
North Carolina State was coming off a 79-76 loss to Virginia Tech in a game in which the Wolfpack led by 15 points in the second half and by 10 points with five minutes left.
Saturday’s matchup was the first time Cal faced North Carolina State in a regular-season game. Their only two previous meeting were both in the NCAA tournament..
