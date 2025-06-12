Cal Men Not Part of ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge in 2025-26
The ACC announced on Thursday the pairings and dates for the 2025-26 ACC/SEC Challenge in basketball, but Cal will not be part of the Challenge on the men’s side.
Cal will participate in the women’s ACC/SEC Challenge, with the Golden Bears women playing a road game against Missouri on December 4.
But the Cal men will not be playing in one of the 16 men’s ACC/SEC Challenge games.
The ACC consists of 18 basketball schools, but the SEC has only 16 basketball members. So two ACC men’s teams and two ACC women’s teams will not be part of the Challenge in the coming season. Cal and Stanford are the two ACC men’s teams that won’t be involved, and the Boston College and Wake Forest women will not participate..
In 2024-25, which was Cal’s first season in the ACC, the Golden Bears men played a December 3 road game against Missouri as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Cal lost that game 98-93 on its way to a 14-19 season.
The Cal women, who reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 this past season, hosted Alabama as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2024-25, and beat the the 19th-ranked Crimson Tide. Cal will be road team in the Challenge this coming season when it travels to Missouri, which went 14-18 overall and 3-13 in the SEC in 2024-25.
Games in the ACC/SEC Challenge will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.
Men’s Challenge
Dec. 2
Florida at Duke
UNC at Kentucky
Tennessee at Syracuse
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
Missouri at Notre Dame
Georgia at Florida State
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Miami at Ole Miss
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Dec. 3
NC State at Auburn
Louisville at Arkansas
SMU at Vanderbilt
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
LSU at Boston College
Virginia at Texas
.
Women’s Challenge
Dec. 3
Kentucky at Miami
Tennessee at Stanford
NC State at Oklahoma
Georgia at Florida State
Auburn at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
Virginia at Vanderbilt
Dec. 4
Cal at Missouri
LSU at Duke
South Carolina at Louisville
Florida at Virginia Tech
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
UNC at Texas
Clemson at Alabama
Arkansas at SMU
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Recent articles:
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 41 Steve Bartkowski
Collin Morikawa feels ready for the U.S. Open
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 42 Mike MacDonald
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 43 Andre Carter
World-recordholder Mykolas Alekna chases his first NCAA discus title