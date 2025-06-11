Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 42 -- Mike MacDonald, a Rugby Legend
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
42. MIKE MACDONALD
Years at Cal: 2000 through 2005
Sport: Rugby
Pro teams: USA Rugby Eagles, Worcester Warriors (England), Leeds Carnegie (Englad)
Age: 44
Hometown: Born in Berkeley, California, and raised in El Cerrito, California
Why We ranked him Here: Mike MacDonald was inducted into the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame in 2021, and his accomplishments as a member of the U.S. national team and Leeds Carnegie of English Premiership are unsurpassed by a rugby player from Cal. He represented the U.S. in three Rugby World Cups (2003, 2007, 2011), playing the prop position. His 11 appearances in World Cup matches are tied for the most by an American, and he has made the second-most international appearances for the U.S. with 67 caps, including 56 starts. MacDonald was twice named Man of the Match in World Cup games. He played professional in England from 2005 to 2012. MacDonald played for Worcester Warriors from 2005 to 2006, but gained his fame as a member of Leeds Carnegie from 2007 to 2012. He was the driving force for the Leeds squad that won the National League 1 title in the 2006-2007 season, earning promotion to Premiership. He scored 10 tries that season, an impressive total for a front-row player. In the 2007-08, which was Leeds’ first Premiership season, MacDonald was named Leeds' Player of the Season. MacDonald was the captain of the team in 2008-09[.
At Cal: A Bay Area product who attended Miramonte High School in Orinda, California, MacDonald is one of the greatest college rugby players ever to attend Cal, and some would argue he was the greatest. He was named All-America as a prop in each of his seasons at Cal, and led the Bears to national championships in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. He was named the tournament MVP after his final national championship match in 2004.
Other: MacDonald was an assistant rugby coach at Cal for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. . . As a high school wrestler, MacDonald finished third in the state meet as a senior.
