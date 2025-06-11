Collin Morikawa on U.S. Open: `We Didn't Come Here Just to Have Fun'
Collin Morikawa recalls growing up thinking of the U.S. Open as the hardest test in golf.
So when he played the event for the first time at Pebble Beach in 2019, the former Cal star became a bit overwhelmed. “My eyes just kind of lit up,” he said this week. “I think I psyched myself out a little too much.”
He finished 35th.
A year later at Winged Foot in New York, Morikawa still hadn’t found the calm he’d never to compete at the Open.
He missed the cut.
By 2021, Morikawa finished fourth at Torrey Pines. A year later, he was fifth at Brookline, Mass., and he has four straight top-15 finishes in the event entering this week’s 125th edition at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh.
Ranked No. 4 in the world, Morikawa believes he can win this weekend. He feels that way, in part, because he now can handle the pressure.
“I’ve done it enough I know when to stress and when not to stress,” he said, adding that he spends time off the course during the week with his wife and dog.
“These weeks, you’re very motivated. You know what’s at stake. You know what you’re trying to accomplish at the end of the week," he said. "You’ve got to remember to enjoy it as well, but we didn’t come here just to have fun.”
A two-time major winner, Morikawa will begin play Thursday at 10:25 a.m. PT, teeing off on the first hole in a threesome that includes 14th-ranked Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player and overwhelming favorite.
Scheffler won for the third time this season two weeks ago at the Memorial. He has three major titles, but like Morikawa is searching for his first U.S. Open crown.
Two more former Cal golfers are playing Oakmont this week. Byeong Hun An, ranked 43rd in the world, goes off at 9:41 a.m. PT from first tee. No. 54 Michael Kim begins play on the 10th tee at 10:47 a.m. PT.
Here is some of what the experts are saying about Morikawa headed into this week:
ESPN’s ranking of every player in the field
Mark Schlabach divided the 156-man field into tiers, with Scheffler alone in Tier I. Nineteen players are in Tier II, described as “the guys who can win it.” Morikawa is one of them. Schlabach writes:
“The two-time major champion is a two-time runner-up this season, at the season-opening Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Morikawa hasn't won in more than 19 months; his last victory on tour came at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October 2023. That drought has to end sometime soon. He's extremely accurate off the tee (72.9%) and is a world-class ball striker (67.6% greens in regulation).”
Nine players fans should cheer, consider picking
Robbie Kalland of CBS Sports includes Morikawa in that group. His analysis:
“All week we are going to be talking about accuracy because the rough at Oakmont is arguably the most penal rough of any course in the world. Morikawa is second on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, hitting nearly 73% of fairways, which should give him a leg up on most of the field. The constant question for Morikawa is if he can make putts, but it seems he does better on tougher, faster greens -- perhaps in part because it's hard for anyone to make long putts. Some of his best putting rounds in recent years have come at Augusta National, and Oakmont's greens are even faster.
CBS Sportsline’s computer model
“Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa is a two-time major champion, so he knows what it takes to win on golf's biggest stage. The 28-year-old also has two runner-up finishes this season and secured a top-15 finish at the U.S. Open in 2024.
“Morikawa's game should benefit from the tough conditions expected at Oakmont. He enters the third major of the year ranked second in driving accuracy (72.87%), sixth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.710) and fifth in putting average (1.698). With seven top-five finishes in 22 career major starts, the model expects Morikawa to make another serious run at the leaderboard when he tees it up at Oakmont.”
The Athletic puts Morikawa at No. 6 in the field
Gabby Herzig and Brody Miller assembled a big board for The Athletic/New York Times and ranked Morikawa among the leaders. Here's their analysis:
"The No. 7-ranked strokes-gained player on the PGA Tour, Morikawa has seemingly been in contention week to week but has yet to pull out a victory this season to prove his consistency is paying off. He has two solo second-place finishes, and his irons are some of the best in the world right now — he's ranked sixth in strokes gained approach. He has a strong record at U.S. Opens with two top-five finishes and two top-15s in the last four years, but does he have the momentum to win at Oakmont? It isn't clear."
CBS lists the top 25 golfers at Oakmont
Patrick McDonald pegs at No. 9 on his list. He writes:
“His strong start to 2025 seems like ages ago as Morikawa has been mumbling under his breath the last couple of months. Searching for something — even he is not quite certain what, exactly — the two-time major champion is without a top-10 finish since The Players Championship. His game was built for this championship -- as noted by the four straight top-15 finishes -- but short-game shortcomings will need to be addressed.
Golf Digest ranks the entire U.S. Open field
Keith Stewart has Morikawa at No. 7 on his countdown. His assessment:
“Morikawa started the season with six straight top-20s. Since the Masters, he has not been the same player, grabbing only two more top-20s in his next five starts. Oakmont is a big week for Morikawa. It’s time to turn around this midseason slump and contend on Sunday.
"I believe he will for two reasons. First, this U.S. Open will reward accuracy. Names like Furyk, Strange, Miller and Maggert have all played well here. Second, Morikawa has been putting well and combined with his iron game, provides the perfect complement for contending.”
