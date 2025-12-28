Tosh Lupoi Adds Three More Young Coaches to His Cal Staff

Cal announced Saturday night that three people who served as analysts on the Oregon coaching staff this season have been named as position coaches on Tosh Lupoi’s coaching staff for the Bears.

And like many of the coaches Lupoi has hired, they are young.

Connor Boyd, who has been a defensive analyst at Oregon under Ducks defensive coordinator Lupoi, has been named the Golden Bears’ safeties coach.

Darrion Daniels, who has been a defensive analyst at Oregon the past two seasons, will be the Bears defensive line coach and pass-rush specialist.

Steve Haunga, who is an offensive analyst for Oregon, will be Cal’s tight ends coach. Haunga’s hiring was reported earlier in the day.

Boyd is 30 years old and Daniels is 28, which gives Cal five assistant coaches who are 30 years old or younger, along with 28-year-old defensive backs coach Da’Von Brown, 30-year-old defensive coordinator Michael Hitchings and 29-year-old offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville.

Haunga is not exactly an old man. He is just 34 years old.

All three are position coaches for the first time.

Boyd, a graduate of the University of Alabama, has been with Oregon since 2022.

Boyd was a graduate assistant at Colorado in 2021 and a volunteers defensive assistant at Tennessee in 2020. Before that, he was a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State for two seasons (2018-19).

As a student at Alabama, Boyd spent three years working as a student assistant in the football office.

Daniels is from Dallas, Texas, and was a defensive lineman at Oklahoma State and Nebraska.

He spent the past two seasons on the staff at Oregon.

Haunga is a Bay Area native from Richmond, California, who got his start in coaching as an intern at Cal a decade ago.

He is one of five coaches on the new Cal staff who are from the Bay Area.

Haunga has been an offensive analyst at Oregon for the past four seasons.

He was an offensive lineman and 2013 team captain as a player at Arkansas State.

Lupoi will remain with Oregon as its defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. The Ducks face Texas Tech in the quarterfinals on January 1.

