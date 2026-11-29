Cal pulled off its best basketball win of the season by beating previously unbeaten Minnesota 66-54 Saturday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No only did Cal (6-2) record the upset, but the Bears did it in convincing style. Cal trailed 48-46 with 11:47 to go, but the Bears outscored Minnesota 20-3 over the next nine minutes to grab a 15-point lead with 1:19 remaining.

Lee Dort made his season debut after missing the first seven games with an ankle injury, and his 6-foot-10 frame made a difference on the interior although only scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in his 23 minutes of court time.

The star for Cal was Michael Cooper, who came off the bench to hit 6-of-11 three point shots and score a season-high 24 points. It was a Cooper three-pointer with 8:07 left that gave Cal a lead it never lost at 51-48.

Cooper also matched a team high with six rebounds in his 30 minutes on the court. Jake Wilkins, who scored 10 points, was the only other Cal player in double figures. Cooper was the only Cal player who had success from long range as the rest of the Cal team was 0-for-9 from beyond the three-point line.

Cal's defense was a major factor in the victory as Minnesota (7-1) made just 38.5 percent of its shots and just 9-of-34 three-point shots.