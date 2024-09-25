Cal's ACC Men's Basketball Schedule -- Bears Play at Duke, at UNC
Cal's ACC men's 2024-25 basketball schedule was announced on Tuesday, but the two biggest names in the ACC, Duke and North Carolina, won't be coming to Berkeley in the Bears' first season in the ACC.
Unlike the ACC women, who play 18 conference games, the men play 20 ACC games. It means Cal will only play three ACC teams twice and will play the other 14 conference opponents once each. Cal faces Stanford, SMU and North Carolina State twice, but the others just once.
Cal must travel to face North Carolina on Jan. 15, and the Bears go to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 12. Neither will play at Haas Pavilion this season.
Duke and North Carolina seem to be the ACC's only top-10-caliber teams for the upcoming season, with the rest of the conference wide open. It leaves Cal with a chance to make some headway in its first season in the ACC.
Cal's top ACC home game may be its first ACC home game -- a January 8 game against Virginia.
Cal went 13-19 last year and 9-11 in the Pac-12 in Mark Madsen's first season as the Bears head coach.
Here is the Bears' ACC schedule for 2024-25:
Here is Cal's 2024-25 schedule with the ACC games noted with an x.
Nov. 4 -- Cal State Bakersfield at Cal
Nov. 7 -- Cal Poly at Cal
Nov. 14 -- Cal at Vanderbilt
Nov. 17 -- Cal at USC
Nov. 21 -- Air Force at Cal
Nov. 24 -- Sacramento State at Cal
Nov. 27 -- Mercyhurst at Cal
Dec. 3 -- Cal at Missouri
x-Dec. 7 -- Stanford at Cal
Dec. 10 -- Cornell at Cal
Dec. 14 -- Northwestern State at Cal
Dec. 21 -- Cal vs. San Diego State at San Jose
x-Jan. 1 -- Cal at Pitt
x-Jan. 4 -- Cal at Clemson
x-Jan. 8 -- Virginia at Cal
x-Jan. 11 -- Virginia Tech at Cal
x-Jan. 15 -- Cal at North Carolina
x-Jan. 18 -- Cal at North Carolina State
x-Jan. 22 -- Florida State at Cal
x-Feb. 25 -- Miami at Cal
x-Jan. 29 -- at SMU
x-Feb. 1 -- Syracuse at Cal
x-Feb. 5 -- North Carolina State at Cal
x-Feb. 8 -- Wake Forest at Cal
x-Feb. 12 -- Cal at Duke
x-Feb. 15 -- Cal at Georgia Tech
x-Feb. 22 -- Cal at Stanford
x-Feb. 26 -- SMU at Cal
x-March 1 -- Boston College at Cal
x-March 5 -- Cal at Louisville
x-March 8 -- Cal at Notre Dame
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport