Cal Sports Report

Cal's ACC Men's Basketball Schedule -- Bears Play at Duke, at UNC

Neither Duke nor North Carolina comes to Berkeley in 2024-25. Cal goes to UNC's Dean Smith Center on Jan. 15, plays at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 12

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Mark Madsen
Cal head coach Mark Madsen / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal's ACC men's 2024-25 basketball schedule was announced on Tuesday, but the two biggest names in the ACC, Duke and North Carolina, won't be coming to Berkeley in the Bears' first season in the ACC.

Unlike the ACC women, who play 18 conference games, the men play 20 ACC games. It means Cal will only play three ACC teams twice and will play the other 14 conference opponents once each. Cal faces Stanford, SMU and North Carolina State twice, but the others just once.

Cal must travel to face North Carolina on Jan. 15, and the Bears go to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 12. Neither will play at Haas Pavilion this season.

Duke and North Carolina seem to be the ACC's only top-10-caliber teams for the upcoming season, with the rest of the conference wide open. It leaves Cal with a chance to make some headway in its first season in the ACC.

Cal's top ACC home game may be its first ACC home game -- a January 8 game against Virginia.

Cal went 13-19 last year and 9-11 in the Pac-12 in Mark Madsen's first season as the Bears head coach.

Here is the Bears' ACC schedule for 2024-25:

Cal schedule provided by Cal Athletics
Cal's ACC schedule /

Here is Cal's 2024-25 schedule with the ACC games noted with an x.

Nov. 4 -- Cal State Bakersfield at Cal

Nov. 7 -- Cal Poly at Cal

Nov. 14 -- Cal at Vanderbilt

Nov. 17 -- Cal at USC

Nov. 21 -- Air Force at Cal

Nov. 24 -- Sacramento State at Cal

Nov. 27 -- Mercyhurst at Cal

Dec. 3 -- Cal at Missouri

x-Dec. 7 -- Stanford at Cal

Dec. 10 -- Cornell at Cal

Dec. 14 -- Northwestern State at Cal

Dec. 21 -- Cal vs. San Diego State at San Jose

x-Jan. 1 -- Cal at Pitt

x-Jan. 4 -- Cal at Clemson

x-Jan. 8 -- Virginia at Cal

x-Jan. 11 -- Virginia Tech at Cal

x-Jan. 15 -- Cal at North Carolina

x-Jan. 18 -- Cal at North Carolina State

x-Jan. 22 -- Florida State at Cal

x-Feb. 25 -- Miami at Cal

x-Jan. 29 -- at SMU

x-Feb. 1 -- Syracuse at Cal

x-Feb. 5 -- North Carolina State at Cal

x-Feb. 8 -- Wake Forest at Cal

x-Feb. 12 -- Cal at Duke

x-Feb. 15 -- Cal at Georgia Tech

x-Feb. 22 -- Cal at Stanford

x-Feb. 26 -- SMU at Cal

x-March 1 -- Boston College at Cal

x-March 5 -- Cal at Louisville

x-March 8 -- Cal at Notre Dame

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Basketball