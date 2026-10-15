Cal Women Fall to Reigning National Champion UCLA in Exhibition Opener

The Cal women’s basketball team took the court in front of fans for the first time this season, but was no match for defending NCAA champion UCLA in an exhibition game at Haas Pavilion.

Playing in the Jason Kidd Foundation x Verderia Tipoff, the Bears fell 87-53 to a Bruins team that was 37-1 last season. A crowd estimated at nearly 4,000, including Kidd and Hall of Famer Gary Payton, watched the action.

The Bears were led by senior guard and preseason All-ACC selection Lulu Twidale, who scored 13 points, fueled by a trio of 3-point baskets.

Ruby Perkins, a freshman guard from Australia, had 12 points and five assists for the Bears.

Jason Kidd returns to Haas Pavilion | Cal Athletics Facebook

This was the 84th all-time meeting between the former long-time Pac-12 rivals, but the first since Feb. 2, 2024.

A year after posting a 21-15 overall record, the Bears were picked 10th in the preseason ACC poll. They were projected to finish 12th a year ago, but wound up 10th with a 9-9 conference record.

Besides Twidale, the Bears feature three other returning starters — Gisella Maul, Mjracle Sheppard and Taylor Barnes.

UCLA ran the table in the Big Ten last season, posting an 18-0 conference mark. This is a different Bruins squad after the top six scorers from last year’s team completed their eligibility.

Junior Elina Aarnisalo led the Bruins with 20 points and seven assists.

Cal returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 25 with its second exhibition game at USC. The Trojans feature All-America guard Juju Watkins, who is returning this season after missing last year with a knee injury.

The Bears open their regular season on Monday, Nov. 2 at home vs. Washington State.

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