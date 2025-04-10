Cal Women's Basketball Names Meghin Williams as General Manager
The Cal women's basketball program is jumping on the trend of adding a general manager for certain high-profile college sports.
On Thursday, Cal announced that Meghin Williams, who was the chief of staff for Virginia Tech women’s basketball this past season, has been named the Golden Bears general manager for women’s basketball.
In the announcement Cal stated that Williams’ duties will include – but are not limited to -- managing revenue-sharing initiatives, NIL partnerships, revenue growth, roster planning and program operations.
The general manager is a new position many colleges have created because of the frequent movement in the transfer portal as well as the financial considerations that will be involved in direct payments to players next season, assuming the revenue-sharing settlement is approved in the next few days.
Last month, Cal named Ron Rivera as the general manager for the football program. It would not be surprising if the Bears' men's basketball program named a general manager in the near future.
Cal provided a statement by women's basketball coach Charmin Smith regarding the hiring of Williams:
"Meghin has the exact skill set and experience that is required for a women's basketball program to remain competitive in today's college athletics landscape," Smith said. "She has an excellent track record of generating revenue growth, increasing fan and donor engagement and understanding student-athlete needs, and has been a vital piece of the success of some of the top programs in the country."
At Virginia Tech, Williams was responsible for donor relations, NIL activities and budgeting. among other things.
Before her time at Virginia Tech, Williams was director of operations at the University of North Carolina from 2019 to 2021.
She played college basketball for Nebraska from 2009 to 2013.
