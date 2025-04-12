Cal Women's Basketball Transfer Marta Suarez Commits to TCU
Marta Suarez, who was a starter for the Cal women's basketball team the past two seasons before entering the transfer portal, has committed to TCU, according to multiple reports.
Suarez reportedly had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame and North Carolina, but chose TCU, which finished the 2024-25 season with a 34-4 record, won the Big 12 title and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
Also, On3 reported that Claudia Langarita, who did not play this past season for Cal but averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 2023-24 for the Bears, has entered the transfer portal.
Suarez averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while hitting 31.5% of her three-point shots this past season when the Bears went 25-9, and she averaged 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while making 29.6% of her three-point attempts in 2023-24.
Suarez played her first two collegiate seasons at Tennessee and played her next two at Cal, but because she played in the 2020-21 season, when the pandemic affected schedules, she was given a fifth year of eligibility.
