Idaho Vandals to Wear Awesome Potato-Inspired Helmets in Home Opener

Get your taters ready.

Mike Kadlick

The Vandals will be rocking new helmets on Saturday.
The Vandals will be rocking new helmets on Saturday. / James Snook-Imagn Images
After a tight loss to Washington State this past weekend, the University of Idaho football team will open their 2025 home schedule on Saturday afternoon and when they do, they'll be rocking some pretty sweet helmets.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, the Vandals have partnered with The Field Rush to create a new "Fightin' Taters" alternate helmet that they'll debut against St. Thomas this weekend.

Here's a look:

The "Taters" theme, of course, comes from Idaho's long history of growing potatoes. On top of the new helmets, the Idaho Potato Commission will also be the lead sponsor of Saturday's contest, and will bring with them the state's 70-foot-long Big Potato Truck and their mascot, Spuddy Buddy.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest between the Vandals and the Tommies is set for 1 p.m. PT from Moscow, Idaho's P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

