Idaho Vandals to Wear Awesome Potato-Inspired Helmets in Home Opener
After a tight loss to Washington State this past weekend, the University of Idaho football team will open their 2025 home schedule on Saturday afternoon and when they do, they'll be rocking some pretty sweet helmets.
As announced by the team on Tuesday, the Vandals have partnered with The Field Rush to create a new "Fightin' Taters" alternate helmet that they'll debut against St. Thomas this weekend.
Here's a look:
The "Taters" theme, of course, comes from Idaho's long history of growing potatoes. On top of the new helmets, the Idaho Potato Commission will also be the lead sponsor of Saturday's contest, and will bring with them the state's 70-foot-long Big Potato Truck and their mascot, Spuddy Buddy.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest between the Vandals and the Tommies is set for 1 p.m. PT from Moscow, Idaho's P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Get your taters ready.