Ex-Cal Star Jaylon Tyson Eager to Show His Game in Summer League
Jason Tyson’s professional basketball career tips off Friday when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic in an NBA summer-league game at Las Vegas.
Tyson plans to follow the advice of his coaches and teammates as he makes his debut in the 1 p.m. game at the Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NBATV.
“Just play your game. You are here for a reason,” teammates told the first-round draft choice from Cal, according to WOIO-TV Cleveland channel 19. “It’s going to be a long game, so just play basketball. That’s what you’re here for.”
Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his one season with the Golden Bears. He was chosen 20th in the first round of the NBA draft by Cleveland.
Tyson admits he wasn’t quite sure how to approach things during early practice sessions with his new team.
“It’s been different. The NBA is run a whole lot differently. You are a man, you are doing your own thing. The first couple of days, I felt like I was moving like a robot,” he said, laughing. “I wasn’t playing my game, but I am learning every day.”
Tyson said he hadn’t even met new Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson until moments before his post-draft introductory news conference.
“I’ve asked around about him and did my research,” Tyson said of the former Warriors assistant coach. “He’s a really good coach, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Tyson, who is wearing star teammate Donovan Mitchell’s signature shoes, has practiced recently with second-year Cavs’ point guard Craig Porter Jr.
“These last three days playing with Craig, being a 2-combo kind of player, playing off of him,” Tyson said of the workouts. “I have been shooting the ball well, so just continuing to do that and learning from my teammates.”
In summer league, Tyson hopes to show the versatility that was his trademark at Cal, where he played any of three positions on the perimeter. He said he feels like he’s been shooting the ball well in practice.
“That I can be a three-and-D, that I can fit into any role,” said Tyson. “They put me at point (guard), they’ve got me playing a little bit of point. I play point, I play guard, I play wing.
“Just showing that I can fit in multiple ways and show the front office and the coaching staff how I can fit in with the team coming in when it comes up to training camp.”