Ex-Cal Star Jaylon Tyson on His Rookie Season: `One Word - Growth'
Jaylon Tyson paused when asked if he could identify a special moment during his recently completed rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“To be honest with you, it’s been a blur. It hasn’t sunk in still. It just happened so fast,” he said in a phone interview. “Probably my first start — just hearing your name called and everybody cheering for you.”
The 22-year-old former Cal star had scored just seven points in 21 minutes spread over six outings through the Cavs’ first 16 games. When he got that first start, last Nov. 20, Tyson made the most of it: 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 128-100 victory over New Orleans.
“I almost had a triple-double — that’s affirmation, for sure,” Tyson said. “Because not playing, your confidence is going to waver. That’s a fact and whoever says it doesn’t happen that way is lying to you. After that, I showed everybody why I got drafted at No. 20. Showed everybody I’m going to be here for a while.”
There wasn’t always playing time for Tyson on a deep veteran Cavs team that won 64 regular-season games before being ousted in by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
But when the opportunities came, the 6-foot-6 guard consistently delivered. He had 31 points in the regular-season finale and averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his three starts.
Overall, Tyson produced 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in just under 10 minutes on the floor in his 47 appearances, but when given at least 10 minutes he averaged 8.8 points.
“I think my rookie season went really well. Not in terms of playing time. Obviously, I didn’t get the most opportunity in the world,” said Tyson, who averaged 19.6 points and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023-24 in his lone season at Cal.
“But I did get some opportunity and I thought it went really well. Just the amount of things that I learned this year. When I go back and look at it, I know it’s going to suit me well down my career.”
Even coming off the bench late in blowout games had value, Tyson said.
“If you look at the garbage time I got in, my numbers were through the roof. I was playing really good, high-level basketball at the end of games,” he said. “That was definitely a confidence booster, for sure.”
On those nights when Tyson didn’t get the call, he learned to stay on an even keel. He is proud of his resiliency, the ability to deal with adversity. “I thought my attitude was really good.” he said. “My approach was really good and I feel I’ve matured this year.”
By watching his teammates, especially the older one, Tyson began to figure out how to operate as a professional. “I feel like I learned from everybody,” he said.
Tyson knows he was a better player when the season ended than when it began.
“I would use one word — growth. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “I feel like I became a better basketball player and I became a better person. I figured out who I am and what I want to be in this league. I’ve got to take those principles moving forward and build on them.”
Tyson received encouraging reviews at the end of the season from first-year Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson.
“He just told me, `You had a great rookie season. Everything we asked you to do, you did it, above and beyond,’ “ Tyson said. “He just loves my game and feels like eventually I’m going to get an opportunity and I’ve just got to be ready for it.”
His next steps will come during the Cavs’ summer league, July 10-20 in Las Vegas.
“This is a big summer league for me and I’m going to take it very serious because I want to put my best foot forward and make a case for getting playing time and being in the rotation next year,” Tyson said.
Tyson has a clear vision of how he hopes to contribute to the team next season.
“I kind of want to be that bridge, the energy guy who comes off the bench or starts, whatever it is,” he explained. “Just a guy who comes in and brings energy and makes winning basketball plays. Once I do that, everything else is going to follow.”
