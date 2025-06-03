Cal Gets Major Commitment from 4-Star OL Tommy Tofi
Cal snared a major commitment on Tuesday when four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Tofi is a Bay Area product who attends Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco and is the brother of John Tofi Jr., who will be a freshman outside linebacker on Cal's football team this fall.
Tommy Tofi is ranked as the 93rd overall prospect in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports, which rates him as the sixth-best interior offensive lineman prospect in the class. He had offers from Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Florida State, USC, Mississippi, BYU, Utah, Washington and Florida among many others.
On3 ranked him as the 144th-best overall prospect and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman, while Rivals ranked him 152nd overall and No. 15 at his position, although Rivals placed him at offensive tackle. ESPN ranks Tofi as the 120th-best overall prospect in the class and listed him as an offensive guard.
According to Rivals, Tofi is the highest-rated offensive line prospect to commit to Cal since Matt Summers-Gavin came to Cal in the class of 2007. Summer-Gavin was also a Bay Area product from St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco.
Two months ago, Tofi talked about Oregon and Cal. He mentions the fact that his brother is at Cal as a major factor in his decision.
Tommy Tofi highlights:
Cal now has 10 commitments in the class of 2026, including four that committed in the past three days.
It's still early in recruiting for the 2026 class, but 247 Sports ranks Cal's 2026 class as the 24th-best in the country and eighth-best in the ACC. Rivals also ranks Cal's class 24th but has the Bears No. 7 in the ACC. On3 places Cal's class at No. 31 overall, but No. 6 in the ACC.
