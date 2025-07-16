Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their opening game of the Las Vegas Summer League by one point, but since then, they’ve been rolling, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by 10 points and the Miami Heat by 20 ahead of Wednesday’s afternoon clash with the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are a perfect 3-0 in Las Vegas, as guards Nique Clifford (19 points in a win over Phoenix) and Devin Carter (30 points in a win over Chicago) have led the way.
Sacramento has a talented Summer League roster that includes the team’s last two first-round picks, but can it cover as a favorite against the Cavs?
Cleveland has shown that it can compete with just about anyone thrown its way this summer, but the Kings are the toughest test for this squad to date.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for the first of seven games in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -5 (-110)
- Cavs +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -218
- Cavs: +180
Total
- 183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Kings record: 3-0
- Cavs record: 2-1
Kings vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
- Nique Clifford
The Kings’ first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Clifford, led the team in scoring in their last game with 19 points – a win over Phoenix.
So far this summer, Clifford is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting an insane 60.6 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from 3. Can he stay hot in this matchup?
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jaylon Tyson
A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson could find himself in the Cavs’ rotation in the upcoming season, especially since Isaac Okoro is no longer with the franchise.
This summer, Tyson has appeared in three games and is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in a do-it-all role for Cleveland. He has some intriguing on-ball ability that could help Cleveland in the 2025-26 season.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
While Tyson, Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor are part of a pretty solid core to a Summer League squad, I have a hard time backing the Cavs if Sacramento is willing to play all of its pieces in this game.
Clifford and Carter have been great so far this summer, and it’s led to the Kings winning by three, 17 and 18 points in their three games.
Now, the Cavs have played well against teams like Miami and Milwaukee (both 1-2 in Vegas), but I think they may be outclassed in this matchup.
Outside of their last two first-round picks, the Kings have other players with NBA experience in Isaac Jones, Mason Jones, Isaiah Crawford, Daeqwon Plowden, and Isaiah Stevens.
I think they’re primed to move to 4-0 in Las Vegas.
Pick: Kings -5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
