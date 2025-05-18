Jaylen Brown Played the Postseason With a Partial Meniscus Tear
Former Cal star Jaylen Brown, who received pain injections in his right knee as early as March and sat out the final three regular-season games, apparently played the postseason with a partially torn meniscus.
ESPN and the Boston Globe reported the news and said Brown will be evaluated next week to determine whether surgery is appropriate.
The defending NBA champion Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs Friday night after a 119-81 road loss to New York. The Knicks won the Eastern Conference semifinals series 4 games to 2.
Boston played the final two games of the series without star Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon at the end of Game 4.
Brown played through his knee ailment, averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 11 postseason games. He scored at least 20 points in five of the six games against the Knicks.
In his postgame interview Friday night, Brown did not reveal any details about his knee injury.
"I don't make excuses," he said. "Obviously, it's tough the way we went out like tonight, but the way we finished the year, personally, the way I finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group."
Later, talking with a reporter from the Boston Herald, Brown said, “We were trying to do something special, go back-to-back. We had a great group, we played well all year, so I think this probably stings even more.”
Tatum is expected to miss at least a good portion of next season while recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles. Brown’s injury could heal without surgery, but if it’s necessary the recovery time is six weeks to six months, ESPN reported, depending on type of procedure.
The four-time all-star said the way this season ended will “absolutely” provide motivation going forward.
“I’m excited. Things didn’t go your way this year, things didn’t go our way this year, and it’s unfortunate,” he said. “But we hold our head up regardless. Losing to the Knicks feels like death.
“But I was always taught that there’s life after death, so we’ll get ready for whatever’s next in the journey. I’ll be ready for it.”
Whether the Celtics, facing a huge salary burden, decide to make roster changes in the offseason remains to be seen.
Brown said “finishing in May feels weird,” and was unexpected after the Celtics were 61-21 in the regular season.
“I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now, obviously with JT being out and us ending the year. But there’s a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end, so I’m looking forward to what’s next.”
