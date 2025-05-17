Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 13 Kevin Johnson

Johnson had two TV ads for Converse sneakers that are worth seeing again

Jake Curtis

Kevin Johnson in 2022
Kevin Johnson in 2022 / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Kevin Johnson was a four-year starter on Cal’s basketball team, and was a three-time all-star in the NBA after being the seventh overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft.  He was also a two-term mayor in his hometown of Sacramento.

Known for his speed on the court, Johnson became the perfect TV spokesman for his sneaker of choice, Converse. The ads aired in the early 1990s.

The first TV ad shows his speed, but his cameo appearance in the second TV commercial shown here that pushed him up to the No. 14 spot in our rankings.

No. 13 Kevin Johnson

This flashy TV ad narrated by Johnson features his speed and athleticism of the 6-foot-1 Johnson, and it ends with his famous dunk over the 7-foot Hakeem Olajuwon.

This classic TV ad for Converse features Grandmama, aka Larry Johnson, talking about how he handled Kevin Johnson, who crashes through the door near the end with the command, “Grandmama, me and you, one-on-one.” Grandmama concludes with, “Uh oh, looks like I’m gonna need a rain check on on my bikini wax, Louise.”

