Andrew Vaughn's `Immaculate' 1st Week With Brewers Continues
Here’s how the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel described Andrew Vaughn’s first week so far with the Milwaukee Brewers since being promoted from their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.
Vaughn’s “legend has grown to unbelievable heights in merely five days along Lake Michigan,” Curt Hogg wrote.
The 27-year-old Cal alum was batting .189 through 48 games his fifth season with the Chicago White Sox when they traded him to the Brewers on June 13. Milwaukee sent Vaughn to its Triple-A affiliate in Nashville and last Sunday he was promoted to the big club when the team’s first baseman injured his thumb.
In five games since then, Vaughn is hitting .429 (6 for 14) with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. No one in franchise history had ever driven in a run in each of his first four games with the team. Vaughn has made it happen in all five so far.
The Brewers won all five games, stretching their win streak to six games and allowing them to creep within one game of the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central standings.
It has been, as Hogg penned, an “immaculate first week with the team.”
His latest contributions to the Brewers came Saturday when he clubbed a two-run go-ahead double in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals, then a two-run, game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth. Milwaukee completed the comeback to win 6-5.
It’s been this way pretty much every day since arriving in Milwaukee:
Monday: Vaughn made his debut with the team by socking a 409-foot three-run homer off All-Star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his first at-bat to spark a 9-1 win over the Dodgers.
Tuesday: He delivered a game-tying RBI single in the Brewers’ 3-1 win over the Dodgers.
Wednesday: He came through with a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning as a pinch-hitter and Milwaukee went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings for its first-ever home sweep of a series vs.the Dodgers.
Friday: After an off day, Vaughn slugged a solo home run in the Brewers’ 8-3 win over the Nationals.
Saturday: In his fifth game with the club, “Vaughn delivered his biggest swing yet,” Hogg wrote, sending home Jackson Chourio, who had singled, and Christian Yelich, who walked, with a ninth-inning double that set the stage for the 6-5 victory.
This is baseball so this won’t go on indefinitely. But after a nightmarish start to the season, Vaughn has resurrected his career and made himself an immediate hit with fans in Milwaukee.
The Brewers are back at it Sunday when they face Washington again in the final game before the All-Star Game break. First pitch is 11:10 a.m. PT.
