Loyola-Maryland Transfer Milos Ilic Commits to Cal
Loyola-Maryland transfer forward Milos Ilic, who was a second-team All-Patriot League selection this past season, has committed to Cal. The announcement was made by WEAVE, which represents him.
The 6-foot-10 Ilic has one year of eligibility remaining after leading the Greyhounds in both scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.5 boards per contest) in 2024-25. He had just 12 blocks in his 31 starts, but he was a factor on the perimeter, hitting 32.3% of his three-point attempts.
Ilic is the third transfer to commit to Cal in the past two days, joining Campbell transfer Nolan Dorsey and Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames.
Ilic scored 15 points or more in each of Loyola-Maryland’s final five games this season, and he had four games of at least 20 points, including a season-high 28 points against VMI.
The Greyhounds finished the season with a 12-19 record, including 6-12 in Patriot League play. They faced two teams from major basketball conferences, and Ilic had 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the loss to Boston College and collected 13 points and six boards in the loss to DePaul.
Ilic improved his numbers from the 2023-24 season when he was a starter but averaged just 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while making just 23.3% of his shots from deep. The Greyhounds played Florida that season, and Ilic had five points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in that loss to the Gators.
Ilic did not play in the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury suffered the previous season.
As a freshman in 2021-22, he averaged 5.8 point and 3.5 rebounds while starting 23 of the 26 games in which he played that season. But he missed the last month of the season with the knee injury that prevented from playing at all the next season
Ilic is from Serbia but he finished high school at Hoosac School, a private school in Hoosac, N.Y.
Ilic’s twin brother Veljko also played for Loyola-Maryland, but was not as productive as Milos.
