ESPN Mock Draft: Craig Woodson, Nohl Williams Projected to Go in Third Round
It seems we were underestimating the NFL’s opinion of the four Cal players given a shot at being taken in next month’s NFL draft. At least that is the opinion of the seven-round mock draft posted by ESPN on Thursday (March 27).
It has both safety Craig Woodson and cornerback Nohl Williams being taken in the third round, sooner than expected, and linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Marcus Harris were also taken in the late rounds of this mock draft, when it was assumed both were likely to be undrafted free agents.
Of course, this is just an educated guess as to how the draft might play out, but it puts an optimistic spin on the pro prospects of Cal’s four NFL hopefuls.
Two months ago its seemed Woodson and Williams might get drafted but probably not until the third day when rounds four through seven are chosen. Buchanan and Harris were just hoping to get drafted.
Here’s where the ESPN mock draft placed the four Cal NFL prospects:
Craig Woodson, safety
Projected to be taken in the third round, No. 88 overall, by the Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota).
ESPN comment:
Adding Eric Murray temporarily checks this need off the list, but not long term. Woodson is an elite hitter with the range to run alleys and make plays in the box.
Two months ago Woodson was not expected to go nearly this high, but then the NFL Combine happened. The one knock on Woodson was his speed, but when he was clocked in 4.45 seconds in the 40 in Indianapolis that all changed.
Woodson’s instincts and football smarts are NFL-caliber, but as Woodson noted during Cal Pro Day, he was getting dinged for his speed. That bell got unrung at the Combine, boosting his draft status considerably.
Nohl Williams, cornerback
Projected to be taken in the third round, No. 95 overall, by the Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN comment:
The lack of a true CB2 opposite Trent McDuffie was obvious during Kansas City's late-season defensive struggles. Williams' toughness and instincts would get him into the starting lineup Week 1.
ESPN is suggesting Williams will be an immediate starter for a team that played in the Super Bowl each of the past three seasons.
A month ago Williams looked like he would be the first Cal player drafted, but even he was given only an outside chance to be selected on the second day.
His 4.50 speed in the 40 at Indianapolis was good, not great, for a corner, but his ability to play the ball in the air makes up for any speed issues.
Teddye Buchanan, linebacker
Projected to be taken in the fifth round, No. 168 overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buchanan was impressive at the Combine, performing well in virtually every category, advancing him from a player possibly being taken in the sixth or seventh round to one projected to go in the fifth.
Marcus Harris, cornerback
Projected to be taken in the sixth round, No. 214 overall, by the Los Angeles Chargers.
A month ago few expected Harris to be drafted, forcing him to try to make an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.
Then came Cal Pro Day on March 20 and everything changed.
Harris was timed in 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which opened up a lot of pro scouts’ eyes and elevated his draft status significantly.
The guy is fast, and NFL cornerbacks need to be fast.
You have to wonder whether the success Cal defensive backs have had in the NFL in recent years impacts the status of Cal's three defensive backs this year. Justin Wilcox, a defensive back himself at Oregon, turns out NFL-ready defensive backs that do well in the pros even though they are not drafted in the early rounds.
