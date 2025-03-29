Campbell Transfer Guard Nolan Dorsey Commits to Cal
Campbell transfer guard Nolan Dorsey, who was the Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year, has committed to Cal, according to On3. He is the first transfer to commit to Cal basketball since the transfer portal opened this week.
Dorsey is a 6-foot-6 grad transfer who averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past season for Campbell.. He led the conference in steals, averaging 1.6 thefts per contest.
Cal will be the fourth four-year college that Dorsey will play for, having played for New Mexico and Holy Cross as well as Campbell.
He played his freshman season at New Mexico, but played only eight games for the Lobos, averaging 0.9 points.
Dorsey played his next two seasons at Holy Cross in the Patriot League. He started eight of the 26 games he played for the Crusaders in 2021-22, when he averaged 2.6 points and hit 35.9% of his three-point shots. In 2022-23, Dorsey started 25 of the 31 games he played for Holy Cross, and made 36.1% of his shots from long range while averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
He spent this past season with the Campbell Camels, and he started all 32 games in which he played, averaging 9.1 points and hitting 43.3% of his shots overall and 36.3% of his attempts from three-point range.
Campbell went 15-17 this season, including 10-8 in the Colonial. The Camels played three games against Power Four schools. They lost to Virginia 65-56 when Dorsey had eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Campbell lost to Ohio State 104-60 and Dorsey had five points, eight rebounds, no assists and one steal. And the Camels lost to North Carolina 97-81, and Dorsey finished with two points, six rebounds, four assists and no steals.
He had a season-high 22 points against Hofstra, when he was 6-for-10 on three-pointers, and twice had a season-high 12 rebounds, against Monmouth and Stony Brook. Dorsey had a season-high eight assists against Elon, and twice recorded a season-high four steals, against Evansville and Northeastern.
Besides being named the CAA defensive player of the year, Dorsey was selected for the conference's all-defensive team, although he was not picked for the first-, second- or third-team all-conference squads.
Cal is expected to add several other transfers as Mark Madsen needs to fill out a roster that has so far lost four players to the transfer portal -- Jeremiah Wilkinson, BJ Omot, Christian Tucker and Joshua Ola-Joseph.
Recent articles:
Jeremiah Wilkinson ranked among top 40 transfers
Cal's Craig Woodson, Nohl Williams projected as third-round NFL draft picks
PFF ranks Cal's Jack Endries as the second-best returning tight end in the country
Marshawn Lynch recalls one of his first experiences with Aaron Rodgers at Cal