PFF Ranks Cal's Jack Endries the Nation’s No. 2 Returning Tigh End
Cal tight end Jack Endries came to Berkeley as a walk-on, but Pro Football Focus recently ranked him as the second-best returning tight end in the country heading into 2025.
Endries ranks behind only Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt, and ahead of tight ends from Ohio State, Oregon, Mississippi and Tennessee and all the others ranked in PFF’s top-10 returning tight ends.
PFF uses a variety of metrics to measure players’ production and effectiveness in a number of skills, and Endries graded high in every category, as you can see on the PFF page.
PFF had this comment about Endries, who will be a fourth-year junior in 2025:
Endries began his career with the Golden Bears as a walk-on and is now one of the best tight ends in the nation entering his redshirt junior campaign.
His 1,030 receiving yards since 2023 rank sixth at the position and first among returning tight ends who have played for a Power Four school during that span. Endries has strong hands for the position, dropping only one pass in 2024 while catching nine of his 12 contested targets.
After redshirting his first college season in 2022, Endries surprised people with his production as a Cal redshirt freshman in 2023.
He caught 35 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. In the 50-49 loss to USC that year, he had seven receptions for 64 yards. His best games came in consecutive weeks against Pittsburgh and North Carolina State. He had eight catches for 119 yards against Pitt and nine receptions for 101 yards against the Wolfpack.
Endries was even better in 2024 as a third-year sophomore, leading the team in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (623) while also catching two touchdown passes.
As PFF noted, Endries' 1,030 receiving yards the past two seasons are the most by any returning Power Four tight end. And he is available. He played in 13 games in 2023 and all 13 game in 2024.
Surprisingly, Endries was not named to the first-, second- or third-team all-ACC teams in 2024, only receiving honorable mention.
Endries is a Bay Area product from Danville who attended Monte Vista High School.
He was rated a three-star recruit coming out of high school and received offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Army, Air Force, UNLV and several Ivy League schools but opted to come to Cal as a walk-on.
