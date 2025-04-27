Report: Andrej Stojakovic Down to Three Schools
When it was reported prior Andrej Stojakovic's visit to Illinois that a return to Cal was still under consideration, Golden Bears fans were hoping the talended guard might stay at Cal.
But Joe Tipton of On3, who has been following Stojakovic's process ever since he entered the transfer portal, said in a twitter message on Sunday that Stojakovic has reduced his choices down to three possibilities, and Cal is not one of them.
Tipton says the three finalists for Stojakovic's servies are North Carolina, Illinois and Stanford.
The fact that Stanford is a finalist will raise some eyebrows since Stojakovic transferred from Stanford to Cal following the 2023-24 season. The difference now is that Kyle Smith is Stanfod's head coach now, and Jerod Haase was the Cardinal's head coach in 2023-24 when Stojakovic was a freshman at Stanford.
Stojakovic's scoring improved significantly as a sophomore at Cal, going from 7.8 points a game two years ago at Stanford to 17.9 points per game this past season as a Cal sophomore.
Stanford was picked to finish 17th of 18 teams in the preseason ACC poll in Smith's first year at the helm, and the Cardinal wound up in seventh place with an 11-9 conference record and a 21-14 overall mark.
Cal finished 14-19 overall and 6-14 in conference play in Mark Madsen's second season as head coach in 2024-25.
Stanford did not get a berth in the NCAA tournament this past season, but Illinois and North Carolina did. If Stojakovic chooses North Carolina, he would play against Cal next season in ACC play.
