UTSA Transfer Running Back Brandon High Jr. Commits to Cal
It was assumed Cal would dip into the transfer portal after its top five running backs in the spring entered the transfer portal in April, and the Bears have done just that.
Running back transfer Brandon High Jr., who rushed for 495 yards for Texas-San Antonio in 2024, has committed to Cal, according to Rivals, 247 Sports and On3.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound High played in 12 of Texas-San Antonio’s 13 games in 2024, and he started two games. High was the team’s second-leading rusher this past season as a sophomore when he carried the ball 93 times for 495 yards and eight rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. High also had six receptions for 58 yards.
High's best game came against East Carolina when he ran for 92 yards on seven carries and had a 66-yard touchdown run.
He played in just two games in 2023 and had six carries for 14 yards as a freshman.
High was born in Waco, Texas, and graduated from Grand Oaks High School in Spring, Texas. He had offers from SMU, Kansas, TCU, Colorado, Washington State, Tulsa and UNLV among others before committing to UTSA.
Cal is likely to add more running backs through the portal after five Golden Bears running backs entered the transfer portal in April.
Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 1,315 yards in 2023, transferred to Oklahoma, and Jaivian Thomas, the Bears’ leading rusher in 2024, also entered the transfer portal but has not yet committed to a new school.
