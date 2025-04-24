Syracuse Transfer Chris Bell Commits to Cal Basketball
Syracuse transfer forward Chris Bell, a good three-point shooter who is from the Bay Area, has committed to Cal, according to On3 and Rivals, among others.
The 6-foot-7 Bell was a junior this past season at Syracuse, so he has one season of eligibility remaining. He is a proficient outside shooter, something Cal needs after ranking 16th of the 18 ACC teams in three-point shooting percentage at 31.5% in 2024-25.
He is the sixth transfer Mark Madsen has added to his Cal roster in the past few days. He joins Grand Canyon transfer Sammie Yeanay, Delaware transfer John Camden, Loyola-Marylandtransfer Milos Ilic,Campbell transfer Nolan Dorsey and Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames.
Bell started 13 of the 33 games he played for Syracuse in 2024-25, and he averaged 21.5 minutes, 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds. He shot 40.7% from the field overall and 35.3% from three-point range. Bell led the team in three-pointers made with 47.
Bell scored a season-high 23 points against Pittsburgh, but he had just five points off the bench in Syracuse’s 75-66 victory over Cal at Haas Pavilion on February 1.
He started all 32 games he played as a sophomore for Syracuse in 2023-24 and averaged 12.0 points while hitting 42.0% of his shots from long range. He made 84 three-pointers that season, and that was nearly twice as many as anyone else on the team.
Bell started 30 games as a freshman and averaged 6.6 points while hitting 34.5% of his shots from beyond the three-point arc. He made 39 three-point shots that season, which was second on the team.
Bell is from Concord, California, and he attended De La Salle High School for three years before enrolling at Wasatch Academy in Utah for the 2021-22 year.
He had offers from Maryland, Creighton, Rutgers, Mississippi, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Washington and San Diego State coming out of high school before signing with Syracuse
