Cal Football: LSU Transfer Safety Ryan Yaites Adds to Bears' Secondary Depth
Cal football continues to restock its defensive backfield with the addition of LSU transfer safety Ryan Yaites, a former four-star recruit out of Texas.
Yaites, who first shared the news with On3, will arrive at Berkeley with three years of eligibility.
The Bears welcomed three new defensive backs before spring practice, and Yates comes to Cal as the No. 64 player in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder played in all 13 games for LSU last season, collecting 16 tackles and one pass breakup. He played 124 snaps as a reserve defensive back in addition to 118 special teams plays, mostly on kickoff cover and punt return units.
He reportedly saw action in various defensive back positions for LSU during spring practice this year.
In high school, he had 63 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games as a senior.
Newcomers in Cal secondary during spring ball included Marcus Harris (formerly of Idaho), Ja’ir Smith (College of San Mateo) and freshman Dayday Aupiu (Pacific HS-Oxnard).