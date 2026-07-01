Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 10 Ioanna Krimili
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The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.
We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.
We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.
Here is the next athlete in our countdown:
10. Ioanna Krimili
Sport: Basketball
Arrival year at Cal: 2023-24
Previous school: University of San Francisco (Scored 1,782 points and made 276 3-pointers in parts of four seasons with the Dons).
Contributions at Cal:
— A 5-foot-10 shooting guard from Heraklion, Greece, Krimili was plugged in immediately as a starter at Cal after playing 99 games across the Bay at USF. She made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points in her Cal debut, a win over Cal State Bakersfield.
— Krimili had seven games of at least 20 points her first season at Cal and had 16 games where she made two or more 3-points, including six in a 20-point performance against Arizona State.
— She finished the 2023-24 season averaging 13.0 points and shooting 38.4 percent (61 for 159) from the arc. Cal posted a 19-15 record.
— In her final season of 2024-25, Krimili averaged 14.1 points in 2024-25 and made 37.0 percent (97 for 262) from 3-point range, leading the ACC in 3-pointers made.
— She completed her college career with 2,585 points and 434 made 3-pointers, which ranks No. 9 on the all-time Division I chart, a list topped by Caitlin Clark with 548. Krimili made 39.0 percent of her career 3-point tries.
Standout performance: Krimili delivered a clutch performance in a 76-70 road victory over Virginia on Feb. 20, 2025, a win that helped propel the Bears toward an NCAA bid. She made six 3-point baskets for the 27th time in her career and scored 20 points to surpass 2,500 for her career as the Bears improved to 22-6, including 10-5 in ACC play.
Impact on her team: Krimili was the leading scorer in an ensemble lineup that powered the Bears to a 12-6 record and seventh-place finish in the 18-team ACC in their debut in the conference in 2024-25. The Bears wound up 25-9 overall — their highest win total since 2013 — and the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2019.
Previously on our list:
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.