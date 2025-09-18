Mic’d-Up Joey Bosa Caught Roasting Jets for Decision That Led to His Easy Sack
Joey Bosa is just two games into his first year with the Bills but it already seems like he's having a lot of fun with his new team.
First he got to experience a legendary comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1 and then he was able to enjoy an easy victory over the lifeless Jets in Week 2.
Next up for Bosa and the Bills is a home game Thursday night against a struggling Dolphins team.
Before that game kicks off, let's take a look back at a classic Bosa moment from Week 2. The defensive end was able to get his first sack of the year when he ran right past a blocker and then sent Justin Fields to the turf in what looked like a painful moment for the quarterback.
After the play, a mic'd-up Bosa couldn't believe the Jets tried to have a tight end block him.
"They put a tight end on me!," Bosa could be heard shouting with glee. "They put a tight end on me!"
That tight end was rookie Mason Taylor, who didn't stand a chance on this play:
While Bosa and the Bills are off to a hot start, the Jets are 0-2 and looking like the same old Jets.
Maybe next time these two teams face each other the Jets will have somebody with a little more experience lined up against Bosa. And hopefully that player isn't a tight end.