Jets' Aaron Glenn Has Wholesome Message About Viral Sideline Dance in Loss to Bucs
The Jets nearly pulled off a wild comeback victory against the Buccaneers last Sunday. After trailing 23-6 entering the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes to narrow their lead to 26-20.
With under two minutes to go, the Buccaneers attempted a field goal that would've given them a two-possession lead, likely enough to win the game. The Jets thwarted those plans though, blocking the field goal and returning it for a touchdown to give themselves a 27-26 lead and a chance at the upset. As the Jets ran in for the score, head coach Aaron Glenn was running down the sideline with them, and dancing to celebrate as they took the lead.
Though the Buccaneers went on to win with another game-winning drive from Baker Mayfield, Glenn has no regrets about his now viral sideline dance.
"These guys need someone who's going to show they believe in them," Glenn said to reporters. "That he's proud when they make plays. I'll tell you, if I didn't do that, my wife and kids would've said, 'What's going on with you? I'm never going to be fake. I'm always going to be me. Some people like it, some people don't, doesn't matter. I'm glad people could see my authentic self."
Though the Jets lost and fell to 0-3, Glenn insists these aren't the "same old Jets." The team has yet to secure their first win under Glenn, but their new head coach is bringing the passion and holding them to a high standard. They're a work in progress, but Glenn is certainly bringing a new energy to this team.