Cal Lands 2026 Commitment From Speedy WR Emanuel Morgan
Emanuel Morgan, a wide receiver with track speed from Central East High School in Fresno, committed to Cal’s football recruiting class of 2026 on Monday, he announced on social media.
A 6-foot, 155-pounder, Morgan is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals lists him as an athlete, but 247Sports pegs him as a wide receiver, which lines up with Cal’s recruiting push.
New wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Cefalo was the Bears’ chief recruiter of Morgan. He is the first wide receiver committed to Cal’s 2026 class, which now numbers 15 prospects and ranks 18th nationally, according to Rivals.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, calls Morgan "one of the state's best two-sports athletes."
He also wrote:
“At the NorCal National Preps Camp in February, he set an event record with a 131” broad jump, which would have placed him tied for fourth among receivers at the NFL Combine in early March. He’s an explosive receiver with both initial quickness and burst and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He runs well after the catch and shows big play ability and a threat to score from anywhere on the field.”
Rivals had projected Morgan to pick Oregon, whom he visited early last month. Morgan has a visit scheduled this weekend at Boise State and a week later at Nevada.
Arizona State, Cornell, Sacramento State, San Jose State and Northern Arizona also had offered Morgan a scholarship.
He was rated the No. 57 recruit in California and the No. 91 wide receiver prospect in the country by 247Sports. Rivals did not list rankings for Morgan in either category.
Morgan had 45 receptions for 647 yards and eight touchdowns last fall for a team that won the Central Section I-AA title. He caught 14 passes for 221 yards and five TDs as a sophomore in 2022.
On the track, he finished sixth at the CIF state meet in the 400-meter dash, clocking 47.52 in the finals. He also ran a leg on Central’s 4x400 relay team that finished second in the state meet and he clocked a time of 21.50 in the 200 state prelims.
It’s not clear whether Morgan will run track for Cal, along with football.
