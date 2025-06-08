Cal Sports Report

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 45 -- Bryan Anger a Model of Consistency

Punter has averaged at least 46 yards each of the past nine seasons, including 51.4 two seasons ago

Jeff Faraudo

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger / Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.

45. BRYAN ANGER

Years at Cal: 2007 to 2011

Sport: Football

Pro teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys 

Age: 36

Hometown: Camarillo, Calif.

Why we ranked him here: Selected by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Anger has played 13 seasons (and counting). He boasts a career punting average of 47.0 yards, which ranks ninth all-time on a list where active punters own 11 of the top 12 spots. Anger has punted  890 times for a total of 41,794 yards, which works out to nearly 24 miles. He was named to the 2012 NFL All-Rookie team when he set a record for rookie punting average of 47.84 yards. He led the NFL in 2014 at 47.5 yards, and had career-best 51.4-yard average with Dallas in 2023, when he had just one game under a 45-yard average and nine above 50. Consistency has been his hallmark — Anger has averaged 46 yards or better per punt for nine seasons, including at least 48.4 yards the past 4 seasons. He has not had a punt blocked the past six seasons. His career long? Merely 83 yards in 2022. Anger was a Pro Bowl pick and second-team All-Pro selection in 2021 and ’23. The Cowboys re-signed him to a two-year contract worth $6.4 million ($3.3 million fully guaranteed) in March, securing him through the 2026 season.

Bryan Anger at Cal
Bryan Anger at Cal / Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

At Cal: Was the Bears’ punter all four seasons, averaging 43.1 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2008, 41.5 as a sophomore, a still-standing program-record 45.6 as a junior and 44.2 as a senior. For his career, his average was 43.5 yards on 255 punts, with 90 of them downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He had five punts of at least 70 yards at Cal, including a 76-yarder vs. Stanford in the 2008 Big Game. Anger was named first-team All-Pac-10 his final three seasons. He played in the East-West Shrine all-star game, where he averaged 60 yards on three punts.

Other: Anger has skills beyond punting. In April he won his second consecutive celebrity home run derby, topping nine Cowboys teammates by hitting eight homers and raising $13,200 to benefit the Salvation Army. 

