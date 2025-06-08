Hawaii OL Koloi Keli Commits to Cal Football for 2026
Cal got its 13th football commitment for the class of 2026 on Sunday when Koloi Keli, an interior offensive lineman from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal.
He becomes the first of several prospects that visited Cal over the weekend who are expected to announce their commitment to Cal football over the next few days.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Koli is considered a three-star prospect, and he had offers from Oregon, SMU, Michigan State, Arizona and UNLV among others before choosing Cal. The 247 Sports website ranks Keli as the nation's 85th-best interior offensive lineman prospect in the class of 2026, while On3 ranks him 98th.
Rivals ranks the Bears’ 2026 recruiting class as the 17th-best in the country at this stage, while 247 Sports puts Cal’s class at No. 21 and On3 ranks Cal’s class No. 30.
Keli is the second Cal commitment this week from a player in Hawaii, joining Taimane Purcell. Cal also has three players from Hawaii on its 2025 roster.
Keli is the seventh player to commit to Cal in the past eight days, joining Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
Recent articles:
Cal promises to support athletes after House Settlement
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 46 Charles Johnson
Cal climbs in the 2026 recruiting rankings after landing QB prospect
Top-50 Cal Pros: No. 47 Taylor Douthit
Ex-Cal star Aaron Rodgers to sign with Steelers