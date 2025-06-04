Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 49 -- World Traveler Jerome Randle
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
49. JEROME RANDLE
Years at Cal: 2006-07 through 2009-10
Sport: Basketball
Pro teams: Aliaga Petkim (Turkey), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Barak Netanya (Israel), Texas Legends (G-League), Maine Red Claws (G-League), BC Azovmash (Ukraine), Spirou Charleroi (Belgium), Trabzonspor (Turkey), Eskisehir (Turkey), Adelaide 36ers (Australia), Zalgiris (Lithuania), Limoges CSP (France), Bahcesehir (Turkey), Sydney Kings (Australia), Rockets Motha (Germany), Lokomotiv Kuban (Russia), Baloncesto Fuenlabrada (Spain), Real Betis (Spain), BC Budivelnyk (Ukraine), Metropolitans 92 (France), US Monastir (Tunisia).
Age: 38
Hometown: Chicago
Why we ranked him here: Randle, standing 5-foot-10 on a good day, never played in an NBA regular-season game. But he landed on our list following a remarkable professional career overseas, spanning from 2010 through 2023. He played for 19 teams (not including two G-League clubs) in 11 countries on three continents. And he wasn’t merely a bit player. He scored 41 points for the Adelaide 36ers against the Sydney Kings in 2016, leading Australia’s NBL in scoring (23.0) and finishing second in assists (5.2). He earned first-team all-league honors and was the inaugural winner of the NBL’s Australia Post Fan’s MVP. In Lithuania, he led Zalgiris to the LKL championship and was MVP of the playoff finals. Back with Adelaide the next year, he scored 40 points vs. the Perth Wildcats. He led the 36ers to the championship, won MVP honors and was the Fan’s MVP for the second straight season. Playing for Sydney a year later, Randle led the NBL in scoring (19.8) and assists (5.3). He tore his ACL in 2020 while playing for the Spanish club Fuenlabrada, but he finished his career in 2023 by winning Championnat Pro A and Tunisian Cup titles with Monastir.
At Cal: A three-year starter at Cal, Randle was named All-Pac-12 as a junior and senior and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2010 when he averaged 18.6 points, shot 40 percent from the 3-point line and 93 percent on free throws to lead the Bears to their first conference title in 50 years. Randle scored a career-high 39 points in a win over Washington State as a senior. He recorded still-standing program records of 1,835 points and 252 3-point baskets and he is third on the Bears’ career assists list with 524.
Other: In 2015, Randle secured a Ukrainian passport, enabling him to play for the national team at the EuroBasket event. He averaged 13.2 points and 4.4 assists in five games.
