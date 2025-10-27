Cal Sports Report

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Cal's Game at Louisville on Nov. 8

The Bears and 16th-ranked Cardinals will meet on the football field for the first time

Jeff Faraudo

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss scrambles under the pressure from Virginia's Kam Robinson
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss scrambles under the pressure from Virginia's Kam Robinson / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal’s football game at No. 16 Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 8 will kick off at 4 p.m. PT, the ACC announced on Monday.

The occasion will mark the seventh time in 10 games this season that the Bears are playing under the lights.

TV network designation for the game will be determined after this weekend’s games.

The Bears (5-3, 2-2 ACC) and Cardinals (6-1, 3-1) will be squaring off for the first time.

Cal, coming off a 42-34 double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech, returns home to Memorial Stadium to face 15th-ranked Virginia (7-1, 4-0) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m.

*** Cal defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina talks in the video at the top of the story about the Bears' run defense problems in their loss at Virginia Tech.

The Cal-Virginia game also is a first-ever matchup of the two programs. This week’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Louisville’s only ACC defeat was a 30-27 overtime loss at home on Oct. 4. The Cardinals rebounded from that to knock off then-No. 2 Miami 24-21 on the road. Louisville beat Boston College 38-24 last Saturday.

The Cardinals go on the road this Saturday to face Virginia Tech before hosting Cal.

Here’s the full schedule of ACC games for Nov. 8, with kickoff times and TV information

-- SMU at Boston College – 9 a.m. PT on ACC Network
-- Syracuse at Miami – 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN
-- Duke at UConn – 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network – as previously announced
-- Stanford at North Carolina – 1:30 p.m. PT on The CW
-- Wake Forest at Virginia – 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1
-- California at Louisville – 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1
-- Florida State at Clemson – 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1

