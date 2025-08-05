Bills Release Former Cal Lineman Rush Reimer
Former Cal offensive lineman Rush Reimer was released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Reimer was let go when the Bills signed offensive lineman Dan Feeney.
Reimer was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft, and was signed by the Bills in May as an undrafted free agent. According to Spotrac, Reimer signed a three-year deal worth $2,965,000, but he did not make the team’s regular-season roster. As an undrafted free agent, he was a long shot to make the active roster.
Reimer can now try to sign on with another team or join a practice squad for the 2025 regular season.
Reimer started 11 games for Cal in 2025 in his only season with the Golden Bears. He have previously played for Montana State before leaving to join Cal as a graduate transfer following the 2023 season.
By signing Feeney, Buffalo added a 31-year-old offensive lineman who has played eight NFL seasons and has made 65 NFL starts. He played in eight game with no starts for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
Feeney was originally drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
A number of other Cal players are still trying to make the NFL rosters as rookies.
Cornerback, a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs is likely to make the regular-season roster of the Chiefs and may earn playing time as a rookie.
Safety Craig Woodson, who was taken in the fourth round by the New England Patriots, is expected to make the Patriots’ roster. He may have to compete with another former Cal player, Jaylinn Hawkins, for playing time in the Patriots’ secondary this season.
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, a fourth-round choice by the Baltimore Ravens, has been getting favorable publicity during preseason camp.
Cornerback Marcus Harris, a sixth-round selection by the Tennessee Titans, is hoping to make the Titans’ active roster, but that is a challenge for a sixth-round pick.
Perhaps the biggest NFL names among Cal alumni are quarterback Aaron Rodgers and safety Camryn Bynum.
Rodgers, at 41 years of age, is trying to show he can still play at an elite level with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bynum signed a four-year, $60 million free agent deal to join the Indianapolis Colts. Ex-Cal star Daniel Scott is trying to make the Colts’ roster as a safety after missing all of the past two seasons with injuries suffered in the preseason.
