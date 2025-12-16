SI

Every AFC and NFC Playoff Clinching Scenario Heading into Week 16

Nine teams have a chance to make some postseason magic this weekend.

Brigid Kennedy

The Broncos are already in the playoffs, but can clinch the AFC West title and the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 16.
The Broncos are already in the playoffs, but can clinch the AFC West title and the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 16. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL playoff picture is growing clearer and clearer by the minute, and we'll only know more following the Week 16 slate, during which a multitude of teams in both the AFC and NFC will have the chance to officially snag a berth.

The Broncos punched their ticket in Week 15 following a win over the Packers, but the Bo Nix-led squad could clinch both the AFC West title and the AFC's No. 1 seed if things go according to plan this weekend. The Rams, meanwhile, snagged a spot of their own after defeating the Lions in an exciting tilt I have lovingly dubbed the Stafford-Goff bowl, but that's as far as both conferences have gotten in terms of building out their brackets.

So who could join those two teams in Week 16? Here's a look at what needs to happen for the Bills, Jaguars and more to cement their postseason dreams ASAP.

AFC Clinching Scenarios:

Broncos (12–2):

Week 16: vs. Jaguars

Although the Broncos clinched a playoff berth with their win in Week 15, the team can clinch the AFC West division title and the AFC No. 1 seed with:

  • A Broncos win AND
  • A Chargers loss or tie AND
  • A Patriots loss AND
  • A Buffalo loss or tie

Otherwise, the Broncos can clinch just the AFC West division title with:

  • A Broncos win and Chargers loss or tie OR
  • A Broncos tie and Chargers loss

Bills (10-4):

Week 16: @ Browns

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Bills win and a Colts loss or tie OR
  • A Bills win and a Texans loss or tie OR
  • A Bills tie and a Colts loss OR
  • A Bills tie and a Texans loss

Patriots (11–3):

Week 16: @ Ravens

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Pats win or tie OR
  • A Colts loss or tie OR
  • A Texans loss or tie

Jaguars (10-4):

Week 16: @ Broncos

The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Jaguars win and a Colts loss or tie OR
  • A Jaguars win and a Texans loss or tie OR
  • A Jaguars tie and a Colts loss OR
  • A Jaguars tie and a Colts tie and a Texans loss

Chargers (10–4):

Week 16: @ Cowboys

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Chargers win and a Colts loss or tie OR
  • A Chargers win and a Texans loss or tie OR
  • A Chargers tie and a Colts loss OR
  • A Chargers tie and a Colts tie and a Texans loss

NFC Clinching Scenarios:

Eagles (9–5):

Week 16: @ Commanders

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with:

  • An Eagles win OR
  • A Cowboys loss OR
  • An Eagles tie and a Cowboys tie

Bears (10–4):

Week 16: vs. Packers

The Bears can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Bears win and a Lions loss or tie OR
  • A Bears tie and a Lions loss

Packers (9–4–1):

Week 16: @ Bears

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Packers win and a Lions loss or tie OR
  • A Packers tie and a Lions loss

49ers (10–4):

Week 16: @ Colts

The Niners can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Niners win OR
  • A Lions loss OR
  • A Niners tie and a Lions tie

Seahawks (11–3):

Week 16: vs. Rams

Seattle can clinch a playoff berth with:

  • A Seahawks win or tie OR
  • A Lions loss or tie

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL