Every AFC and NFC Playoff Clinching Scenario Heading into Week 16
The 2025 NFL playoff picture is growing clearer and clearer by the minute, and we'll only know more following the Week 16 slate, during which a multitude of teams in both the AFC and NFC will have the chance to officially snag a berth.
The Broncos punched their ticket in Week 15 following a win over the Packers, but the Bo Nix-led squad could clinch both the AFC West title and the AFC's No. 1 seed if things go according to plan this weekend. The Rams, meanwhile, snagged a spot of their own after defeating the Lions in an exciting tilt I have lovingly dubbed the Stafford-Goff bowl, but that's as far as both conferences have gotten in terms of building out their brackets.
So who could join those two teams in Week 16? Here's a look at what needs to happen for the Bills, Jaguars and more to cement their postseason dreams ASAP.
AFC Clinching Scenarios:
Broncos (12–2):
Week 16: vs. Jaguars
Although the Broncos clinched a playoff berth with their win in Week 15, the team can clinch the AFC West division title and the AFC No. 1 seed with:
- A Broncos win AND
- A Chargers loss or tie AND
- A Patriots loss AND
- A Buffalo loss or tie
Otherwise, the Broncos can clinch just the AFC West division title with:
- A Broncos win and Chargers loss or tie OR
- A Broncos tie and Chargers loss
Bills (10-4):
Week 16: @ Browns
The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Bills win and a Colts loss or tie OR
- A Bills win and a Texans loss or tie OR
- A Bills tie and a Colts loss OR
- A Bills tie and a Texans loss
Patriots (11–3):
Week 16: @ Ravens
The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Pats win or tie OR
- A Colts loss or tie OR
- A Texans loss or tie
Jaguars (10-4):
Week 16: @ Broncos
The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Jaguars win and a Colts loss or tie OR
- A Jaguars win and a Texans loss or tie OR
- A Jaguars tie and a Colts loss OR
- A Jaguars tie and a Colts tie and a Texans loss
Chargers (10–4):
Week 16: @ Cowboys
The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Chargers win and a Colts loss or tie OR
- A Chargers win and a Texans loss or tie OR
- A Chargers tie and a Colts loss OR
- A Chargers tie and a Colts tie and a Texans loss
NFC Clinching Scenarios:
Eagles (9–5):
Week 16: @ Commanders
The Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with:
- An Eagles win OR
- A Cowboys loss OR
- An Eagles tie and a Cowboys tie
Bears (10–4):
Week 16: vs. Packers
The Bears can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Bears win and a Lions loss or tie OR
- A Bears tie and a Lions loss
Packers (9–4–1):
Week 16: @ Bears
The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Packers win and a Lions loss or tie OR
- A Packers tie and a Lions loss
49ers (10–4):
Week 16: @ Colts
The Niners can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Niners win OR
- A Lions loss OR
- A Niners tie and a Lions tie
Seahawks (11–3):
Week 16: vs. Rams
Seattle can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A Seahawks win or tie OR
- A Lions loss or tie