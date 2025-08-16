Chiefs' Nohl Williams Sustains Head Injury in NFL Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Friday night NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks started out well for former Cal cornerback Nohl Williams, but it did not end well.
Williams, a third-round pick by the Chiefs in this year’s NFL draft, was in the starting lineup at cornerback in Friday’s game, which the Chiefs lost 33-16. He was on the field for well over half of Kansas City’s defensive plays in the first half.
He ended up playing 39 plays on defense, and picked up four tackles, including three solo stops. Williams was also on the field for four special teams plays.
However, in the third quarter, he had to leave the game with a head injury, and the Chiefs announced that he was in the concussion protocol.
This could have a significant impact on Williams’ season. He is virtually assured of making the Chiefs’ regular-season roster unless the injury is deemed to be severe and keeps him out of action for a prolonged period.
But Williams was vying for significant playing time this season as a rookie, conceivably breaking into the starting lineup at some point this season. The injury will make it more difficult for Williams to move up the depth chart, especially if he must miss a lot of practice time.
Williams is currently listed as a second-team cornerback on the Chiefs depth chart, but they have sustained a number of injuries on defense.
A clearer prognosis of Williams’ status is expected in the next few days.
While at Cal, Williams led the nation in interceptions last season with seven, and he is considered a physical cornerback with a lot of potential.
In another game on Friday, former Cal cornerback Marcus Harris probably improved his chances of making the Tennessee Titans’ regular-season roster with his performance in the Titans’ 23-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
A sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, Harris must impress the Titans with his play in the preseason. Harris did not start the game but he was on the field for 38 defensive plays and recorded four tackles, including two solo stops, and was credited with two passes defensed. Those are good numbers for a cornerback.
Former Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric is trying to make the Falcons’ regular-season roster, and he was on the field for 20 offensive plays on Friday. At least he getting a chance to show what he can do.
