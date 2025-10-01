Breaking Down What Duke Coaches Say About Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Duke head coach Manny Diaz and Blue Devils defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke seem to be concerned about the versatility of Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who can throw accurately from different arm angles and from different positions.
How well Sagapolutele plays will have a major impact on how Cal (4-1, 1-0 ACC) fares in its home game against Duke (3-, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday night, and no one knows that better than the Blue Devils coaches.
After praising his quarterback, Darian Mensah, for his ability to process information, make good decisions and control a game, Diaz quickly turned to Sagapolutele.
“And our problem this week is they got a guy, a true freshman, who’s very similar,” Diaz said this week. “Just looks like he kind of floats around back there, never really under duress.”
Sagapolutele has a knack for moving just enough inside or outside the pocket to make room to throw. Duke presumably will try to make Sagapolutele uncomfortable, pushing him somewhere he doesn’t want to be, which is what every Cal opponents tries to do.
“Accurate in the pocket,” Diaz said of Sagapolutele, “and also accurate when he’s been flushed out of the pocket, extending plays.”
That was evident in Cal's most important offensive play in its 28-24 victory over Boston College.
Sagapolutele was forced out of the pocket, ran to his left and appeared to be looking to run. But while still on the move, Sagapolutele tossed a perfect pass to tight end Mason Mini, who turned it into a 51-yard touchdown completion and a 28-24 Cal lead.
“Yeah, he’s a really, really talented quarterback,” said Duke defensive coordinator Patke. “He’s got really good arm strength, unique release, he can change his arm angle, he can throw off his back foot.”
Cal football general manager Ron Rivera had said during fall camp that he was impressed with Sagapolutele’s ability to pass from different platforms. And the 19-year-old freshman has shown he can throw accurately from a variety of positions on the field, sometimes when he’s leaning backward and often with a side-arm motion.
“He can push the ball downfield,” Patke said. “Great timing, great trust in his wideouts. He has some big tall wide receivers on the outside lane. He’s going to give them a chance to make a play.”
Patke is referring to 6-foot-4 Trond Grizzell (No. 7), who has made a habit of making outstanding catches amid close coverage on long throws from Sagapolutele.
“And they have a dynamic slot receiver that they do a good job of getting open, they move him all over the field, and you can see the quarterback has a lot of trust in him.” Patke said.
That slot receiver is 5-foot-7 Jacob De Jesus, who leads the team in receptions with 28, which ranks third in the ACC.
“So it’s going to be a challenge,” said Patke referring to Sagapolutele. “He’s a really, really good player.”
Take into account the fact that coaches always lavish praise on their next opponent’s top players, but it is a pretty good scouting report on Cal’s passing game.
Through five games, Sagapolutele’s statistics are good but they do not put him among the ACC passing leaders. He has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,234 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. His numbers took a hit in the 34-0 loss to San Diego State, when he completed less than half his passes and threw two interceptions with no touchdown passes.
He will need to have a big game on Saturday because Duke is a 3-point favorite according to most betting sites, and a 2.5-point favorite on a few sites.
