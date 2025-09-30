How Does Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Cope With Attention?
Among the many positives freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has shown as Cal’s starting quarterback is his ability to shut out the noise.
Asked after practice Tuesday how he manages to stay grounded despite a level of attention many 19-year-old might struggle to balance, Sagapolutele said he finds strength and calm from a range of sources.
“Just really in my faith, trusting God that he can handle everything for me. Trusting my family and just focusing on our team,” he explained. “And trying to stay off the phone a lot more.”
Yep, avoiding too much exposure to what those in the digital universe are saying — the good and the bad, and especially on social media — is a veteran move.
For Sagapolutele, the response has been mostly good.
ESPN this week ranked him as the second-best freshman in the country so far this season, at any position. He trails only fellow frosh QB Malik Washington, whose efficient play has led Maryland to a 4-0 start.
Here’s what ESPN writer Billy Tucker had to say about Sagapolutele:
Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, briefly signed with Oregon, then returned -- has paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty won the starting job and has flashed brilliance leading the Bears to a 4-1 start. He had 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota and, on Saturday night, turned a broken play into 51-yard scramble TD with 1:30 to play to put away Boston College. He did, however, also look every bit the freshman in a 34-0 loss to San Diego State, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six. Some growing pains are expected, but Sagapolutele's command of the offense, exceptional poise and ability to create off-platform give Cal a cornerstone at the game's most important position.
As the Bears (4-1, 1-0 ACC) prepare to host Duke (3-2, 2-0) on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Sagapolutele has exceeded reasonable expectations in a variety of areas.
“His comfort within the offense, his poise . . . everybody’s noticed he looks like a veteran out there,” Wilcox said. “He doesn’t make a lot of whatever freshman mistakes would be.
“He’s still a young guy — he’s learning every time he’s out there. But he’s able to take the lessons he’s earning in the games and apply them in the game and certainly the following week in practice. That’s been real impressive.
“Obviously, his ability to throw the ball . . . and then his leadership.”
None of that is to suggest Sagapolutele is a finished product. There are plenty of areas where he still can improve, including playing each play, Wilcox said.
“He’s so accurate, he’s got a lot of confidence in his arm, which he should. We’ve got a lot of confidence in his arm, as do our receivers,” Wilcox said. “But there’s times when taking what the defense gives him (is the right play). There’s sometime situations, some pre-snap looks, how the safeties move, all things things that he’s learning each time he goes out there.
“But he sees the game very well for a young guy. Like I said, he doesn’t play like a young guy. He plays like a veteran.”
Sagapolutele has been caught off guard by the fact that the regular season is nearly half over. It’s gone by faster than he expected, but he’s trying to take it all in and enjoy himself.
Sagapolutele is by no means satisfied with his performance through five games, which includes nearly 247 passing yards per game, a 62-percent completion rate and eight touchdowns with four interceptions.
“I think I’ve played well enough to win but it’s not good enough.You’ve seen the San Diego State game,” he said, referring to the Bears’ one defeat, a 34-0 road loss where he threw a pair of interceptions.
“I didn’t do what I needed to do. Ultimately, I didn’t put our team in a good position. So minimizing my mistakes and helping the team the best way I can, taking care of the ball, moving us down the field.
“I think we can play better.”
