Cal Adds a Commitment from Four-Star DB Kamil Loud

Cal and head coach Tosh Lupoi continued their run of impressive football recruiting by getting the Golden Bears' ninth commitment from a four-star prospect in the class of 2027.

Cornerback Kamil Loud, a four-star recruit who grew up in the Bay Area but now attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Loud becomes the ninth four-star 2027 prospect to commit to Cal since Lupoi was hired back in December. If Cal is able to sign all nine, it would be the most four-star recruits the Golden Bears signed since 2011. Cal has not signed more than two four-star prospects in any of the past five years, so this is already Cal's most impressive class in more than a decade.

Cal beat out the other two finalists for Loud's services -- Washington and Florida State -- and he also had offers from Miami, BYU, Vanderbilt, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Boise State, Utah, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Arizona State, and Kansas State among others.

The commitment of Loud partly offsets the decision by offensive lineman Amaziah Siale, who had committed to Cal but has flipped his commitment to LSU.

Loud is the son of a former NFL player of the same name. His father, Kamil Loud, played 12 NFL games as a wide receiver. He's from the Bay Area, specifically Richmond, California. The younger Loud said his dad has been taking him to Cal football games since he was 6 years old.

Nevada CB Kamil Loud has official visits set with Washington, Utah and Arizona State but recent offer from his childhood favorite could shake things up



'I grew up in the Bay Area and my dad has been taking me and my brother to games since I was six years old.'



Intel:… pic.twitter.com/H1Z2VjTiqS — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 27, 2026

Loud is ranked as the 28the-best cornerback prospect in the class of 2027 by ESPN, which ranks him 275th among all prospects in the class. Rivals Industry Composite ranks him 31st among cornerbacks and 269th overall.

Loud is the fifth 2027 Cal commit listed among ESPN's top 300, joining tight Rahzario Edwards (100), defensive back Duvay Williams (167), receiver Charles Davis III (182) and athlete Elijah Staples (251).

Loud had modest statistics as a junior in 2025, according to the numbers provided by Max Preps. He played in nine games and recorded 18 tackles, including 14 solo stops, to go along with three pass breakups.

Loud played in just four games as a sophomore, when he had an interception.