Cal Loses Commit OL Amaziah Siale, Who Flips to LSU

Cal received two piece of football recruiting news on Monday -- one was good and one was not so good.

The Bears received a commitment from four-star defensive back Kamil Loud, but at about the same time on Monday, three-star offensive lineman Amaziah Siale decommitted from Cal and committed to LSU for 2027. Siale had committed to Cal less than two weeks ago.

🚨BREAKING🚨 OT Amaziah Siale has flipped his commitment from Cal to LSU, @GregBiggins reports🐯



Read: https://t.co/RZ2AGTWWM1 pic.twitter.com/vX7FTCw4Xe — Rivals (@Rivals) June 15, 2026

Siale had committed to Cal on June 2, but after that he started receiving offers from big-name football programs as his status improved based on his performances at camps.

On June 3 he received an offer from SMU. On June 4, Texas offered Siale after participating in the Longhorns' camp, and Illinois offered him that same day. LSU followed with an offer to Siale on June 6 after competing in the Tigers camp. Finally Alabama offered Siale on June 8 after showing his skills to the Tide coaches..

When it was revealed that he scheduled visits to LSU and Texas it became apparent that his commitment to Cal was in jeopardy.

Siale becomes the first commitment Cal has lost since Tosh Lupoi became head coach. Broncs Baker was the first Cal commit for 2027 to decommit, be he did so a day after Justin Wilcox was fired and before Lupoi was hired. Baker later committed to West Virginia.

Last year, Cal had 11 players in the 2026 class decommit from Cal, and six of those decommits occurred after Wilcox was fired.

The On3 site has identified 170 recruits in the class of 2027 who have decommitted from their original choice, and there is expected to be a lot more this summer and fall. Commitments do not become binding until a player signs a financial agreement in December.

Cal has two 2027 commitments from players who had decommitted from Oklahoma earlier -- running back Jaxsen Stokes and wide receiver Demare Dezeurn.