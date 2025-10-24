Cal at Virginia Tech Game Thread: Bears Seek Bowl Eligibility
Cal (5-2, 2-1 ACC) is back at it tonigiht against Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.
With a victory, the Bears can clinch bowl eligibility earlier on the calendar than anytime since 2006.
A victory will impact Cal's kickoff time and TV slot next Saturday when No. 16 Virginia visits Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0) have won their past five games heading into a Saturday matchup at North Carolina.
In the video above, Cal outside linebacer TJ Bush Jr., a native of Woodbridge, VA, talks returning to his home state.
Stay with us all evening for updates as the game unfolds.
COIN FLIP: Virginia Tech wins the toss and defers. Tech kicks off and Cal begins at the 25-yard lne after a touchback.
12:04 1st Q: Well, that didn't start very well for the Bears. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was sacked for a loss of 14 yards on the game's first play. The Bears wound up punting and gave VA Tech the ball at the Cal 47 after a 34-yard punt. The Hoskies needed just four plays to score, with Kryon Drones hitting WR Ayden Greene with a 27-yard TD pass against CB Paco Austin. First time this season the Hokies have scored a touchdown on their first possession. VA Tech 7, Cal 0
7:27 1st Q: Two possesions, two scores for the Hokies. This time a nine-play, 46-yard drive to set up a 46-yard field goal by John Love, who is money in the bank, now 52 for 59 on career field-goal attempts. The Bears have been outgained 98 yards to minus-5 and VA Tech has five first downs to none for Cal. The Hokies are gaining 8.2 yards per snap, Cal minus-0.8. This game can get out of hand real fast unless the Bears wake up. VA Tech 10, Cal 0
.
Pre-game reading:
Complete preview of Cal's Friday football game against Virginia Tech
Metallica rules at Virginia Tech stadium
How Cal's running back depth has been diminished
Five questions for Virginia Tech beat writer about the HokiesHas Cal been lucky or clutch?
Cal eager for more than just bowl eligibility