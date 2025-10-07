Cal Sports Report

Cal Bowl Projections: One Expert Puts Bears in a Bowl vs. Oklahoma

All eight sites we cite put Cal in a bowl game despite Saturday's loss to Duke, and one site predicts the Bears will face Oklahoma and Jaydn Ott in the postseason

Jake Curtis

Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses could not prevent Duke's Cooper Barkate from catching a touchdown pass.
Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses could not prevent Duke's Cooper Barkate from catching a touchdown pass. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite its 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday, all eight of the college football experts we cite project that the Bears will be in a bowl game for the third straight season.

Cal is 4-2 heading into this week’s bye, so it needs just two more wins, starting with the Friday, October 17 home game against North Carolina, to be eligible for a postseason game. ESPN’s College Football Power Index calculates that Cal has a 72.7% chance of reaching the six wins needed to become bowl-eligible.

The Independence Bowl is the most common destination cited, and Kansas is the most common opponent. Three of the eight sites – CBS Sports, Athlon Sports and Pro Football Network – predict that Cal will wind up in the Independence Bowl, and all three predict that Kansas will be the Bears’ opponent in that game.

The Jayhawks are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, coming off its 27-20 victory over UCF on Saturday.

One expert – Kyle Bonagura of ESPN – predicts Cal will wind up in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, and will face Utah State.

But the most interesting prediction belongs to Pete Fiutak of College Football News. He projects that Cal will play in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Bears would face Oklahoma and former Cal running back Jaydn Ott.

Oklahoma is undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the country at the moment, so that would be an odd postseason opponent for Cal. Ott has had limited success at his new school, rushing for just 66 yards and 3.3 yards per carry while catching two passes for 10 yards at Oklahoma this season. He has one kickoff return for 1 yard.

As always, we remind readers that teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are still tied to six Pac-12 bowl games this season. Cal is not tied to the ACC-affiliated bowls this season. (The Pac-12-affliated bowls are listed at the end of this report.)

Here are the bowl projections for Cal this week from the eight experts. (All times are Pacific time.)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Frisco Bowl– Cal vs. Utah State

Tuesday, December 23

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Texas State

Wednesday, December 24

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

USA TODAY (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Gator Bowl – Cal vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, December 27

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

4:30 p.m., ABC

.

Pro Football Network

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Recent articles:

What will the Cal women's basketball team look like in Year 2 in the ACC

A big night in baseball's postseason for ex-Cal star Andrew Vaughn

Cal alum Teddye Buchanan forging a pretty nice rookie NFL season

How far did Cal drop in ESPN's SP+ rankings?

Keenan Allen gives Cal an unusual distinction in the NFL

Can Cal rally from its latest disappointing performance?

The Cal offense was outstanding, then it wasn't

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football